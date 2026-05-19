“Don’t Play Hero Ball”: Ex-Chiefs HC Gives Stark Warning to Patrick Mahomes & Andy Reid Amid Injury Comeback

While the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to welcome Patrick Mahomes by opening week, the exuberance in Arrowhead might be premature. The temptation to let Patrick Mahomes be himself as he returns to the football field could ultimately become a trap for the team right now. Former Chiefs head coach and current ESPN NFL analyst has just urged Andy Reid not to let emotion and adrenaline shape the game plan.

“You’re going to have to really sit down with him and say, ‘Look for the best interest, not only for your career but for this organisation, this is how we got to do it early, and we’ll see as it goes, but we’re going to get the ball out. We’re going to give you one or two reads; if it’s not there, throw it away,” Herm Edwards said on Good Morning Football. “Don’t try to play hero ball… Let’s just get used to playing… He’s missed football games… I mean, he hasn’t played live football and all of a sudden it’s live… This is what you’re going to do. Bring him along slow, and as the season goes on, you put a little bit more on his plate.”

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Patrick Mahomes may need to ease his way back onto the field before returning to his usual style of play once he is fully healthy. At the same time, fans could see a different version of Mahomes after the injury. His trademark ability to scramble, extend plays, and create magic outside the pocket may not come as naturally anymore. If that turns out to be the case, the hope for the Chiefs is that Mahomes can adapt his game and continue finding new ways to lead the team to victories.

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The release of the NFL schedule has led many to speculate that the QB could be back in action in Week 1. The league has handed the Chiefs back-to-back prime-time slots to open the 2026 season. Kansas City will host the Denver Broncos and Mahomes’ counterpart and competitor, Bo Nix, on Monday Night Football in Week 1. After that, they will go head-to-head against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 on Sunday Night Football.

Experts believe the NFL has planned these high-profile matches at the start of the season only because it has some confirmation about Mahomes’s availability. However, Reid urged not to read anything from the scheduling.

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“I don’t give them anything, da–it,” said Reid. “You give them too much, then you’re going to be playing over in Australia, da– it. You don’t want to give them too much.”

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Reid was talking about their matchup with the Rams and 49ers in Melbourne in Week 1. Earlier, he mentioned Patrick Mahomes was making great progress under the careful eyes of the team’s trainers. He said that they don’t want to rush into anything and will take their time amid the fans’ and the league’s expectations.

Is a Return in Week 1 a Possibility for Patrick Mahomes?

Last season, the star QB suffered an ACL injury in Week 15 during a matchup against the LA Chargers. He then went on to undergo surgery for the same, which takes almost 9 months for recovery. Even in January, right after the surgery, Mahomes had shown confidence in returning to the field in Week 1.

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“I want to be ready for Week 1. The doctors said I could,” Mahomes said. “…but I can’t predict what happens throughout the process. That’s the goal, to play Week 1 and have no restrictions. You want to be out there healthy and give us the best chance to win. I hope to do some things in OTAs and training camp and be able to do things there.”

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In just a few days after the end of the 2025 season, a video of Patrick Maohmes throwing a ball went viral. This left fans fascinated with his recovery. Since then, everyone has felt that the three-time Super Bowl MVP was on track to return as soon as the 2026 season opener.



Training camp will offer a much clearer picture of Mahomes’ progress. The first round of the Chiefs’ OTA will begin on May 26. He will then start testing his knee against a live defense. If he isn’t quite ready for a full workload or if the Chiefs decide to ease him in, backup quarterback Justin Fields will start for the team.