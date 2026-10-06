“Don’t Think He’s Going to Make the Team”: HOF WR Gives Odell Beckham Jr. Harsh Reality Check Amid Abrupt Giants Exit

Odell Beckham’s abrupt exit from the Giants left a lasting impact on him. But it turns out his interpretation of the exit doesn’t sit well with former Eagles wide receiver Cris Carter.

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“So, he acts as if he gave them a discount by signing for the minimum,” former Eagles WR Cris Carter said on the Fully Loaded Podcast. “If you’re a veteran and you are not the number one receiver, if you’re not the number two receiver, if you’re not the number three receiver, if you’re not the number four receiver, if you’re not the number five receiver, your salary, regardless of your name, is going to be the minimum because they can get someone for that spot at the minimum. So, all these other things that he’s talking about are the reason why I didn’t think he was going to make the team.”

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These comments came after Beckham took to Instagram to talk about his feelings following the Giants’ decision to release him.

“They got me!!! They won on top of the money u talkin bout I made tnem I came in HUMBLY took vet min then EARNED my spot n didn’t say nothing bout no $$$ which I kno make for everybody… Ima tell u this ima grown man and this Shxt didn’t hurt me but it did when they cut me like that cause part of me is like I shoulda known better,” Beckham Jr. said on Instagram.

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He also added that he could have used this year elsewhere to make an impact, saying, “Why they even gave me the run along? I coulda really been playing this year somewhere and making an impact.”

Odell Beckham Jr. returned to the Giants in June 2026 on a one-year, $1.3 million deal with no guaranteed money. Because it was a veteran salary benefit contract, it counted only about $1.08 million against the Giants’ salary cap. The Giants also added veteran wide receiver Braxton Berrios at the same time.

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Beckham made the Giants’ 53-man roster after training camp and the preseason, but he barely saw the field once the regular season started. As per PFF, Beckham Jr. recorded 13 pass-play snaps, 12 routes run, one target, and zero receptions with the Giants.

With Beckham’s role remaining limited, the team eventually needed to make a strong decision at the position. On September 29, Beckham was released, and on the same day, the team signed Braxton Berrios and Charlie Jones from the practice squad to the active roster.

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Even Giants head coach John Harbaugh stressed the reason behind this move.

“Roster spot-wise, we need more out of that spot,” John Harbaugh said to the media. “And that’s what we’re going to do. Nothing about Odell. Nothing that he could do in that sense.”

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But he sure is a famous player, and it was pretty clear when fans chanted “OBJ! OBJ!” during the Week 3 game against Tennessee. So, losing “fan-favorite” might not have been that straightforward.

The Giants released Odell Beckham Jr., but things changed after Braxton Berrios injured his foot during the win over the Cardinals. Berrios was placed on injured reserve, so fans started wondering if the Giants might bring Beckham back. However, that does not seem likely right now.

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Instead, the Giants are making another player, Charlie Jones, their main option for returning punts and kickoffs, as per insider Jordan Raanan’s update on X.

The Giants’ roster depth at WR now hinges on Charlie Jones and practice-squad options.