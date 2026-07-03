“Don’t Think it’s Going to Happen”: Cowboys Insider Pours Cold Water on Dak Prescott Breaking Historic NFL Milestone

ESPN’s Ben Solak predicted Dak Prescott could throw for 5,000 yards this season, a feat that has been achieved by only nine quarterbacks in NFL history. Prescott is undoubtedly capable of reaching the mark. However, it’s probably best if the Dallas Cowboys quarterback doesn’t find himself in such a position.

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“I think we all expect the Cowboys defense to be improved in 2026, at least so much so that Dak Prescott probably won’t have to do something like this,” RJ Ochoa said on X. “I would personally say that I don’t think it’s going to happen. I do see the construct of a situation where it could, and that’s why I like the bold prediction. But again, I would not count on it happening myself.”

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Solak wrote that for Dak Prescott to reach that number in a 17-game season, he would need to throw for about 294.1 yards every game. The QB had hit 306.4 passing yards per game in the 2019 season, which had 16 games. Prescott has the full potential to reach the 5,000-yard mark.

He also has two electric wide receivers in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. The latter enters this season with a lot of hype, having recorded his career best last season. However, the defense is what changes things.

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Ideally, Prescott should be able to achieve this feat without having to pull Dallas out of near-losses. This responsibility falls on the Cowboys’ defense, which was the worst in the league last year. With this side of the ball allowing an average of 30.1 points per game, Prescott had to put in more work to keep Dallas competitive. He finished among the Top 5 in QBR last year, but the Cowboys ended their run with a disappointing 7-9-1 record.

This year, Dallas has made some impactful changes to the defense, which should keep Prescott off the field more. Players like Quinnen Williams, Rashan Gary, Caleb Downs should make a difference this year. There are also names like Cobie Durant and Jalen Thompson who are worth keeping an eye on.

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Prescott himself is very keen on the defensive improvement this year.

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“We’ve got great energy from not only [Christian Parker], but the rest of the coaches. So it’ll be a battle,” Prescott said after the Cowboys wrapped up mandatory minicamp. “They’ve got already gotten us in some of these days and OTAs, and the rush isn’t even there. So once you let Quinnen (Williams), (Rashan) Gary, Kenny (Clark) and all those guys take off and put pressure on me, I’m sure it’s going to be tougher, but it’s an iron sharpens iron. Super excited about it.”

Throwing for 5,000 yards is great, but it’s better if Prescott doesn’t have to reach this milestone out of compulsion.