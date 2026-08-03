“Don’t You Feel Dumb?”: Pittburgh Radio Host Mocks Aaron Rodgers for Crediting Mysterious Wife Brittani Behind Steelers Return

As 42-year-old future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers gears up for his 22nd – and final – NFL season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, his decision to return has become the talk of the town. However, his wife has also been garnering quite the attention.

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“I thought last year might be it, and then Mike got hired,” Rodgers told the media during the Steelers’ training camp. “I talked to the wife, and she said, ‘You can do one more year and see if it works out.’ And then it all kind of came together.”

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These words opened the door for Abby Krizner, Randy Boumann, and Tad Wissel to tease the quarterback over the mysterious nature of his marriage on DVE Morning Show. Boumann connected Rodgers with Norman Bates getting his mother’s permission. Meanwhile, Wissel sarcastically added his doubts about Brittani being real.

“One of these days he’s gonna be like, ‘Oh, would you like to talk to her?’ And then he’s gonna hold his hand up like Señor Wences,” Boumann joked. “So, you’re like, ‘Hello, I am Aaron’s wife. And I told him he could play the football.’ And he’s like, ‘See guys? Don’t you feel dumb now?’”

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Rodgers claims he is married, but his wife has never been seen in public before. He’s been wearing a wedding ring for the past year, and has spoken about how all the attention on his marriage is a little too extreme. However, Rodgers has spoken admirably of her, and even credited her for helping him reconnect with his family.

However, jokes apart, this season is going to be the veteran quarterback’s last. Rodgers told the press there was “zero debate” that he will hang up his cleats after this year.

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“I’ve watched him grow both personally and professionally, and his personal life is growing,” head coach Mike McCarthy said at a presser. “And this is such a selfish, selfish profession. … I’m sure where he’s at, 42, he’s having a lot of thoughts about where he is personally.

“It’s special. Yeah, there’s no doubt about it. Trust me, that’s not lost on me. Every day. I think it’s super cool that I get to line up with him one more time.”

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Rodgers will be playing his 22nd season this year. His availability was a major question mark this year, with some pointing to money as the holdup. Rodgers eventually signed an extension in June this year and is putting up quite the show at the Steelers’ training camp.

According to Jarrett Bailey, Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf are in very good “synergy” and have dominated in drills all week. The quarterback “looks very comfortable and fluid within the offense, and the arm talent and vision are both still near the top of the league.” During a drill on Saturday, he connected with Roman Wilson for a 45- 50-yard gain, Bailey noted.

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Pittsburgh fans will get to see the quarterback begin this last dance on September 19, as they take on the Atlanta Falcons.