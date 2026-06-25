Doug Martin’s Family Launches Legal Fight Against Oakland After Ex-Raiders RB’s Death in Police Custody

Eight months after the untimely death of former Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin, his family has moved court for answers. They have now filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. The family claims that Martin’s death was due to negligent and extreme behavior by the State.

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Via The Press Democrat, Martin’s parents argued in their lawsuit that the running back died due to “restraint asphyxia.” The family had to arrange for an independent autopsy, as the findings of the official autopsy and toxicology reports have not been made public yet. Initially, Oakland police claimed that there was a “brief struggle” with Martin when they found him at a neighbor’s home at night.

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Attorney John Burris told the San Francisco Chronicle that an independent pathologist ruled that Martin passed due to him being pushed into the ground while pressure was applied to his back. The late RB fell unconscious and was declared dead when brought to the hospital.

Oakland Police had previously released parts of 911 calls, body camera footage, and clips from home security feeds to the public. Martin’s mother has been identified as one of those who called 911 and alerted authorities that Martin was having a “mental health-based emergency.” He can be seen in a Ring camera footage shouting for help. In another part of the footage, officers can be heard asking if Martin was breathing.

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USA Today via Reuters NFL, American Football Herren, USA Oakland Raiders-OTA, May 21, 2019 Alameda, CA, USA Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin 22 during organized team activities at the Raiders practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports, 21.05.2019 11:08:53, 12755876, Doug Martin, Raiders, Oakland Raiders-OTA, NFL, Oakland Raiders PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 12755876

The paramedics on duty during Martin’s passing have also been named in the lawsuit. His family alleged that Falck, the company that provided the service, had been negligent in his care.

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“Falck paramedics arrived over 15 minutes after the call for service, and when they arrived, did not promptly provide medical care,” claims the lawsuit.

Martin’s family acknowledged that Doug had been suffering from intense mental health struggles before the events of Oct.18.

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Doug Martin suffered severe mental health concerns before police involvement

The former RB was suffering from crippling mental health issues when he left his home on the night of his death, according to the statement by his management agency. Martin’s parents were also looking for medical help to treat their son’s issues, who last played in the 2018 season. His longtime agent, Brian Murph, explicitly noted the struggles Martin faced.

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“Privately, Doug battled mental health challenges that profoundly impacted his personal and professional life. Ultimately, mental illness proved to be the one opponent from which Doug could not run,” the statement noted.

Those who knew Martin had nothing but kind words for him, and lamented his passing. Nick Perkins, who knew Martin from their college days at Boise State, told ABC 7 News that he was very involved with the community.

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“Maybe the story now is about, you know, mental health issues, and people who are really struggling,” Coach Tony Franks, the late RB’s high school coach told ABC 7 News. “We miss him. We’re grieving. We’re hurting. Tough, tough loss for a lot of people of people that loved Doug.”