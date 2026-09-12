Drake Maye Called “Greedy” and “Selfish” by Ex-NFL Player After Embarrassing Performance vs. Seahawks

The New England Patriots once again fell short against the Seattle Seahawks after losing to them in last year’s Super Bowl. This time, Drake Maye’s costly decisions played a major role in the 13-10 loss, and former NFL player Breiden Fehoko is now calling out Maye for those mistakes.

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“When you watch the Drake Maye film from Wednesday night, one word that comes to mind is ‘greedy’, and another one is ‘selfish’,” Breiden Fehoko said on his show. “… Now, hear me when I say this: Drake Maye has regressed in terms of quarterback play drastically within the last year.

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“… I think it’s embarrassing for him to be at this point in his career, throwing these type of throws like this. If you look at the interceptions he has thrown, it’s reckless.”

Against the Seahawks, Maye terribly underperformed and highlighted it by throwing three interceptions. Everyone who watched the game is still puzzled about why Maye threw that game-sealing interception, with just 30 seconds left on the clock. The Patriots were in field goal range and could have easily gone into overtime had Maye not played hero ball.

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Fehoko labelling Maye as reckless has grounds. All three interceptions were throws that went 15 yards and longer.

“You can’t throw three interceptions,” Vrabel said. “Drake knows that.

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“I mean, we’re trying to be aggressive and obviously win the football game but not reckless,” Vrabel said. “But we’ll have to learn from it and, you know, stick together. Never just about one guy. I think everybody knows that by now.”

But if you look at his past five games, the pattern is pretty evident. According to The Big Lead’s Vin Santoro, he threw seven touchdowns but caused 11 turnovers, seven of them being interceptions. He carried over his interception streak from the Super Bowl game last season, when he threw two.

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Going by the numbers, Drake Maye was more prone to mistakes against solid teams. In those games, he has thrown 17 touchdowns but 13 interceptions, showing that turnovers have been a bigger problem. Against teams with losing records, he has been much more effective, throwing 36 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions.

The season opener was a tough reality check for a quarterback who finished second in NFL MVP voting last season. Maye looked nothing like his old self from 2025. Perhaps maybe in the second-half comeback that he had orchestrated, he looked somewhat like the Patriots’ QB1.

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Maye finished the night with 69.7% accuracy on 178 passing yards and just one touchdown. The farthest he had thrown was a 19-yard pass.

“I thought we had a good plan to try to start chipping away and be patient,” he said after the game. “Lost patience and it cost us; decisions that cost us the game on my part, on my end. I vow to myself to be better and realize it’s a long season. But at the same time, you can’t have those. It’s unacceptable.”

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Drake Maye earned himself due praise after carrying an otherwise lacklustre offense on his back last season. This year, he had players like Will Campbell, Romeo Doubs, and A.J. Brown (who also suffered an injury). However, the Dark Side defense continued to be trouble for a Year 3 Maye.

Drake Maye has no excuse but to convincingly bounce back from this performance in the next game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s time he addresses the noise surrounding him that constantly doubts his reputation as one of the best in the league.