Drake Maye Clears Stance on ‘Disappointing’ Mistake as Mike Vrabel Schools Locker Room Despite Win Vs. Commanders

The Patriots had an impressive showing with Drake Maye under center at the preseason opener. The New England Patriots crushed the Washington 48-18, taking control early. The night felt even more special with the team honoring Tom Brady by unveiling a 12-foot bronze statue.

Well, not everything went perfectly. One hiccup came when the Patriots needed 7 yards for a first down. Maye went back to throw, but a Washington defender rushed at him fast. While trying to pass, the ball slipped from his hand, and Washington took it at the Patriots’ 30-yard line.

“We’ll have to tackle better, and we’ll have to throw the football better going forward. But I thought this was a good start,” Head coach Mike Vrabel said. Vrabel and Maye didn’t exactly see eye-to-eye on the play and shared different opinions. Maye said, “It’s disappointing…you’ve got a little bit of a drive going, third down – you can’t do that. Glad we responded well, but at the same time, that’s something I can control. You can’t put the defense in that position.”

This is a developing story.