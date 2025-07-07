Drake Maye Gets Blunt Advice for Working With Josh McDaniels as Ex-Patriots WR Makes Bold OC Claim

The Patriots‘ future finally has a face – Drake Maye. After a rocky but promising rookie year, the young QB showed flashes of brilliance despite New England’s struggles. Now, with Josh McDaniels back calling plays, Maye’s development is about to hit overdrive. But here’s the catch: McDaniels’ system isn’t for the faint of heart. It’s complex, demanding, and historically unforgiving to newcomers. So, how does a 22-year-old QB prepare for that kind of challenge? One former Patriots wide receiver just dropped some brutally honest advice. And a bold claim about McDaniels that could change everything for Maye. Hint: It’s less about arm talent and more about something far more important.

Enter, former Patriots WR Chris Hogan didn’t mince words on NESN podcast, saying, “Listen, Josh is not going to hold anyone’s hand—he never has. His expectations are going to be through the roof for this offense.” The warning came with a silver lining, though. “He’s going to have to learn the best way his quarterback is going to learn… It’s going to be much different than Tom. He’s not just going to come in here and expect Drake to be a Tom Brady.”

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2025: Bills vs Patriots JAN 05 January 5, 2025: New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye 10 warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills in Foxborough, Massachusetts. MANDATORY CREDIT: Eric Canha/CSM/Sipa USA Credit Image: Eric Canha/Cal Media/Sipa USA. Foxborough Gillette Stadium Massachusetts USA NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xCalxSportxMediax Editorial use only

McDaniels knows a thing or two about adapting. This is his third act in New England, and his playbook has championship DNA. He first joined the Patriots in 2001 as a low-level assistant, climbing the ranks to become the offensive mastermind behind three Super Bowl wins with Tom Brady. After brief stints elsewhere – some successful, some not – he returned in 2012 to craft two more Lombardi runs, including the 28-3 comeback against Atlanta.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Now, under HC Mike Vrabel, McDaniels faces his toughest test yet: turning Maye into the next great Patriots QB without the GOAT under center. If history’s any indication, he’ll demand perfection. But as Hogan put it, “He’s going to have to learn how to communicate all this stuff.” For Maye, that learning curve starts now.

While everyone’s focused on Maye’s learning curve, Hogan dropped an even bigger truth bomb about McDaniels. One that changes everything we thought we knew about the Patriots’ new-old OC.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Josh McDaniels effect

Behind Josh McDaniels’ reputation as a demanding play-caller lies a skill few talk about – his ability to develop raw talent. Chris Hogan, who played under McDaniels for three seasons, revealed what makes New England’s OC special, “What Josh is very good at—he is one of the best teachers I’ve ever been around… He taught me more about football in three years than I learned from my entire time in the National Football League.”

This isn’t just veteran praise. Hogan’s experience mirrors how McDaniels transformed Julian Edelman from a college QB to a Super Bowl MVP receiver. And helped refine Jacoby Meyers into a reliable starter. Now, with Drake Maye and a young Patriots offense, that teaching ability faces its biggest test. “I think if you’re a young player on this team, especially those young receivers, especially Drake Maye, you should be really excited that Josh is coming in to teach you,” Hogan emphasized. “You’re going to get to learn from someone who’s been around the game, who’s won championships, who’s been around the best of the best.”

via Getty MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 09: Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels of the New England Patriots takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The numbers back Hogan’s claim. During McDaniels’ second Patriots stint (2012-2021), 14 different offensive players earned their first Pro Bowl nods, including three undrafted talents. His system demands perfection, but his teaching breeds results. Remember how he adapted the offense for a raw Jimmy Garoppolo in 2016 (3-1 record). And a rusty Cam Newton in 2020 (7-8 as a starter)? That flexibility comes from elite teaching, not just play design.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, with Maye, McDaniels gets his most gifted pupil since Mac Jones, but also his most moldable. The real question isn’t whether McDaniels can teach – it’s whether Maye can absorb lessons at the speed New England demands. One thing’s certain – Maye’s about to get the full Patriots QB education. It won’t be pretty, it won’t be easy, but if he survives it? The payoff could reshape New England’s future for a decade.