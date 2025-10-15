Drake Maye Has A Stake in the MVP Conversation, But Baker Mayfield Leads It

The first six weeks of the 2025 NFL season are officially in the books, with some interesting storylines developing across the league, especially when it comes to the leading candidate for NFL MVP.

As usual, the MVP award appears to be headed toward a star quarterback, at least at this point in the 2025 campaign, with three compelling candidates in particular.

Here’s a breakdown of three NFL MVP candidates to keep an eye on and why they’re turning heads around the league.

Baker Mayfield: The Comeback Candidate

Perhaps one of the best feel-good stories in the league over the past couple of seasons has been Mayfield’s rise from the ashes, after bouncing around the league following getting selected No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2018.

After stints with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams, Mayfield landed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a challenging spot, as he had to take over for the retiring Tom Brady.

Despite the pressure of replacing arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history, Baker Mayfield has come into his own with the Buccaneers and is having, without a doubt, his best season in the league through six weeks.

Making the Case for Mayfield

Clutch and Late-Game Heroics: Mayfield defines himself in late-game situations with the Buccaneers, as he seems to kick into another level, a lot like his predecessor did with Tampa Bay and the New England Patriots.

Mayfield defines himself in late-game situations with the Buccaneers, as he seems to kick into another level, a lot like his predecessor did with Tampa Bay and the New England Patriots. Sustained Success Amid Several Team Injuries: The Buccaneers have not had any luck this season in terms of keeping star players healthy, especially on the offensive side of the football, which makes Mayfield’s case that much more impressive. He’s been without star wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin for the majority of the season thus far and just saw breakout rookie Emeka Egbuka go down in Week 6.

The Buccaneers have not had any luck this season in terms of keeping star players healthy, especially on the offensive side of the football, which makes Mayfield’s case that much more impressive. He’s been without star wide receivers and for the majority of the season thus far and just saw breakout rookie go down in Week 6. Classic Comeback Story: One thing that might put Mayfield over the top if he continues to play at a high level this season is the fact that it is a classic story that always seems to inspire everyone, whether they are a fan of the team or not. Everyone roots for a comeback story, and this one could be special.

Challenges & Weaknesses

Small Sample Size: Critics will argue that early success might regress, especially when defenses start to adjust. Mayfield has to prove it over the bulk of the season, which will be the true test moving forward.

Critics will argue that early success might regress, especially when defenses start to adjust. Mayfield has to prove it over the bulk of the season, which will be the true test moving forward. Strength of Competition. The MVP field is littered with perennial contenders, like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen . Even a strong season may not be enough.

The MVP field is littered with perennial contenders, like and . Even a strong season may not be enough. Injuries Continue to Pile Up: The fact that Mayfield will have to find players downfield to step up due to the injuries to Evans, Godwin and Egbuka might be too much to overcome. However, if he can, that would be a massive advantage in the MVP race.

In short, Baker Mayfield is the “feel-good NFL MVP pick,” with the redemption arc and an underdog rewriting history. If he can sustain consistency, avoid injury, and continue delivering in clutch moments, he becomes hard to ignore.

Drake Maye: The Young Star on the Rise

The New England Patriots have really struggled to figure out how to replace Tom Brady, which was expected after the future Hall of Famer led the franchise to six Super Bowl titles.

However, the Patriots may have struck gold with Drake Maye, who is really starting to show why the team was so high on him during the 2024 NFL Draft.

New head coach Mike Vrabel has seemingly unlocked something in the second-year pro, who is turning heads every week during the 2025 campaign.

Making the Case for Maye

Efficiency and Ball Security: Through the first six games, Maye ranks among league leaders in completion percentage (73.2 %) and low interception rates. He has thrown just two interceptions.

Through the first six games, Maye ranks among league leaders in completion percentage (73.2 %) and low interception rates. He has thrown just two interceptions. Emerging Poise and Command: He has shown remarkable poise under center for being only 23 years old with one full season to his credit. He doesn’t play like an inexperienced quarterback, which could thrust him into stardom in the NFL sooner rather than later.

He has shown remarkable poise under center for being only 23 years old with one full season to his credit. He doesn’t play like an inexperienced quarterback, which could thrust him into stardom in the NFL sooner rather than later. Offensive Resurgence in New England: The Patriots, historically quarterback-scarce in recent seasons, are seeing a resurgence in offensive identity under Maye. His chemistry with veteran weapons like Stefon Diggs adds to his appeal.

Challenges & Weaknesses

Second-Year Leap Skepticism: Some voters may label his performance a hot streak or a regression candidate until he sustains it deep into the season. He has a long way to go before winning over the doubters.

Some voters may label his performance a hot streak or a regression candidate until he sustains it deep into the season. He has a long way to go before winning over the doubters. Team Consistency: New England is still building toward playoff legitimacy. If the Patriots falter, Maye’s MVP argument may lose traction.

New England is still building toward playoff legitimacy. If the Patriots falter, Maye’s MVP argument may lose traction. Comparisons to Veteran Peers: In head-to-head comparisons with the two other star quarterbacks on this list, as well as the usual suspects (Mahomes, Allen), Maye lacks the legacy or track record that often helps sway borderline votes.

Maye is precisely the kind of “rising star” candidate that adds intrigue to this MVP debate. If he maintains momentum and leads New England to a winning record, he might force voters to seriously weigh him. It could come down to team success for the North Carolina product.

Justin Herbert: The Established Force

The face of the Los Angeles Chargers franchise is neither a surprising pick nor an underdog. He is Justin Herbert. His MVP candidacy rests on expectation, consistency and elite talent.

The question is whether he can ascend from being a very good quarterback under Jim Harbaugh in Los Angeles to being among the league’s elite.

Making the Case for Herbert

Strong Performance: Through five games, Herbert has thrown for 1,493 yards, 10 touchdowns and only interceptions, with a completion percentage of 67.6.

Through five games, Herbert has thrown for 1,493 yards, 10 touchdowns and only interceptions, with a completion percentage of 67.6. Early Big-Game Breakout: In the season opener in São Paulo, Herbert tallied 318 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Chargers beat the Chiefs in a marquee international matchup that made a lot of noise across the league, with some believing it was Herbert’s year.

In the season opener in São Paulo, Herbert tallied 318 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Chargers beat the Chiefs in a marquee international matchup that made a lot of noise across the league, with some believing it was Herbert’s year. Established Respect and Franchise Stability: Herbert already carries a resume of high-performance seasons. Voters know he is capable; he doesn’t need much narrative justification. Much like Maye, it could come down to team performance.

Challenges & Weaknesses

Competition for Spotlight: Herbert is competing not just with the usual suspects but with compelling stories (Mayfield’s return, Maye’s rise). Sometimes narrative momentum sways votes, and that is what puts him behind the two other stars on this list.

Herbert is competing not just with the usual suspects but with compelling stories (Mayfield’s return, Maye’s rise). Sometimes narrative momentum sways votes, and that is what puts him behind the two other stars on this list. Team Record Pressure: For Herbert to argue MVP, the Chargers must win in big games and defeat top-tier competition; otherwise, voters might downgrade him to a top-tier QB but not MVP material, which has been the case over the course of his career thus far.

For Herbert to argue MVP, the Chargers must win in big games and defeat top-tier competition; otherwise, voters might downgrade him to a top-tier QB but not MVP material, which has been the case over the course of his career thus far. Lack of MVP Moment: To win MVP, one often needs signature moments: Clutch comebacks, dramatic performances, etc. Herbert has had strong games, but fewer of the “defining” ones so far.

Herbert’s candidacy is more straightforward than the others. He’s the steady and a proven star. If he can sprinkle in some moments of brilliance on the gridiron while keeping the Chargers among the elite in the AFC, his case will likely improve moving forward.

Conclusion (6 weeks in): Baker Mayfield for MVP

Although Maye can make some noise if he can continue to win games for the Patriots in a rebuilding phase, the Buccaneers are clearly the best team among the three, with these quarterbacks leading the way.

Herbert might be able to change that if the Buccaneers start to feel the impact of their injuries. But right now, no prominent player in the league is playing better than Mayfield.

Six weeks in, Mayfield has racked up 1,539 passing yards (4th in the NFL), 12 touchdowns (tied for 3rd), with only one interception and a passer rating of 108.5 (6th).

Right now, Baker Mayfield is the NFL MVP, and it may not be close.