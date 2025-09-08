Drake Maye’s Firm Statement to Patriots WRs After Week 1 Loss to Raiders

Heading into the 2025 NFL season, expectations were high for Drake Maye and the New England Patriots. They weren’t exactly through the roof, but fans of the Patriots were starting to feel the hype. Unfortunately, those expectations have now been curbed after a poor performance in Week 1 against the Raiders on Sunday. A performance that led Maye to make a firm statement to his wide receiver corp.

Maye had a decent game according to the stats sheet. On any given day, a 287-yard passing game would be great. However, while he did gain the yards, it did not translate into touchdowns, and that’s perhaps why the Pats fell to the

Raiders , 13-20. Now, one would assume that the fault lies with the receivers, but Maye had a different story to tell. Speaking at the post-game press conference, the 23-year-old chose to hold himself and his receivers accountable.

He set the record straight, suggesting that his receivers did a great job on the sideline and really tried to get involved. “They brought it. I thought they were bringing energy on the sideline. I thought they were being physical, getting open,” said Maye. However, while he did acknowledge their effort, he knows that there are things that they all need to work on. “I could’ve gave them more chances to make plays… There’s things they can clean up and things we can clean up together,” he claimed.

Kayshon Boutte (six catches for 103 yards) and Hunter Henry (66 yards on four catches) were the shining lights on the Patriots’ offense. But the highlight was Drake Maye and Stefon Diggs’ connection. It might be slow progress, but the early signs show promise. Diggs caught six passes for 57 yards. Four of his six receptions went for first downs. Luckily, these are still early days for the Mike Vrabel-led Patriots team. Everyone on the team knows how special a player Maye is and how crucial he will be to any success they hope to have.

Maye needs time and patience under center, and if given, he will surely flourish. That being said, fans may want him to figure things out quickly. After all, they’re running the risk of other teams following the Raiders’ defensive blueprint going forward.

The Raiders defense ran riot on Drake Maye and the Patriots

The Las Vegas Raiders set an example for all the teams looking to get one over the Patriots in 2025. While Drake Maye did manage to record 287 passing yards, he struggled to fend off the Raiders’ defense. The men in silver and black sacked the young QB four times and even managed to bag an interception.

At the heart of it all was, of course, Maxx Crosby. The 28-year-old led a textbook defense that seemed to be practicing everything he preaches at the Pass Rush Summit. Crosby got onto the stat sheet with one sack, alongside Tyree Wilson, John Laulu, and Malcolm Koonce, all of whom managed to bring down Drake Maye as well.

After the game, Crosby spoke highly of his fellow defensive warriors, claiming it was fun to target and get after Maye. “I look at myself as a game-wrecker, and that’s what I’ve got to do: just piss everybody off and fly around and crack skulls. And I feel like we did that. We put that on display today…It was fun to get after him, and it’s a testament to everybody around me,” the defensive end claimed.

It was a real eye-opener for Maye and Vrabel. While they did get in some offense, Crosby and Co. exposed them towards the end of the game. Fortunately, next week, they’ll be going up against a significantly weaker Dolphins defense that allowed the Indianapolis Colts to score 33 on them. Nevertheless, they might want to go back to the drawing board and switch things up.