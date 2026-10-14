Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Sends a 3-Word Message on Career Move

While Drake Maye is getting ready for the New England Patriots’ Week 6 game against the New York Jets, his wife, Ann Michael Maye, is taking another step forward in her culinary career. She joined hands with a Massachusetts-based, fourth-generation, family-owned organic produce brand, Olivia’s Organics.

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“We’ve partnered with Ann Michael Maye, and now we’re bringing her to meet YOU,” Olivia’s Organics wrote in the caption and shared a picture of Ann Michael, inviting their followers to the meet-and-greet event. “Join us on October 16th for a chance to snap a photo with Ann Michael*, get free goodies, and of course, promos on your favorite organic greens.”

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Ann Michael shared the post on her Instagram Story and highlighted her new career move in three words.

“See you there!!” Ann wrote in the caption.

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The meet-and-greet with Ann Michael Maye is scheduled for Friday, October 16, 2026, at Market Basket in North Andover. To make things interesting, the first 100 shoppers will receive a free goodie bag containing merchandise and products from Olivia’s Organics, The Patriot Ledger reported.

It’s actually a part of Ann Michael’s ongoing partnership with Olivia’s Organics. Apart from the meet-and-greet, according to a press release, “she is creating a series of fresh, seasonal recipes featuring the brand’s products and sharing simple, approachable ways to incorporate organic produce into everyday meals.”

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Maye is known for her cooking videos she shares online with fans. Olivia’s Organics was featured in her video on how to make a chicken Caesar Wrap, which she made with Olivia’s Organics’ Power Crunch, Green Leaf Crunch, and Baby Kale.

Patriots fan and owner of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy, also took note of the upcoming meet-and-greet!

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“Our queen is doing meet n greets at the North Andover Market Basket,” he wrote on X. “All hail the true queen of the North!”

With an approximate 581,000 followers on Instagram and more than 600,000 on TikTok, Ann Michael is a popular face in the New England community. The food influencer’s association with the Patriots quarterback has expanded her reach on social media. That has prompted multiple brands, like Ninja, HelloFresh, Stop & Shop, DoorDash, Dawn and Cascade, Poppi, JetBlue, and of course, Olivia’s Organics, to partner with her.

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The Boston Globe’s Alexa Gagosz noted in an article that Ann Michael is a “Martha Stewart-in-the-making.”

Ann Michael even debuted her NBC Sports Boston baking show, Beyond Bakemas, earlier in January. In the second episode of the show, she even revealed that Patriots players have been pretty appreciative of her bakeries. She revealed that the offensive line is the primary recipient of her baked goods. In return, they send hilarious messages conveying the need to keep their weight up for protecting her husband, or urging her to keep them as her bodyguards.

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According to Ann Michael, food is something that brings people together.

“Food and cooking brings people together in so many ways,” Ann Michael said, according to Patriots.com. “That’s one of my favorite things about it. Everything I make, I usually give to other people. It’s a great way to build community by giving someone something that you made. It’s so personal and means a lot to watch someone enjoy it, and have them know that you took your time to do that.”

As her massive social media following continues to attract major sponsorships, it is clear that Ann Michael is officially establishing herself as a standalone star in the sports and lifestyle scene. Meanwhile, Drake Maye is striving hard to add more wins to the Patriots’ 3-2 start.