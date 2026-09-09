Drew Brees Admits Being Left Off Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s Wedding List Despite Appearing on Chiefs TE’s Podcast

Drew Brees sat across from Travis Kelce on the New Heights podcast just months before the Chiefs star walked down the aisle with Taylor Swift. Yet when the July 3 guest list came together at Madison Square Garden, the Hall of Fame quarterback’s name wasn’t on it. Drew Brees just got real about missing the biggest wedding of the year, and honestly, his answer is the most relatable thing you’ll hear from a Hall of Famer this week.

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Sitting down on Bussin’ With The Boys, Brees didn’t dodge the question.

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“I mean, I would have given anything to be at the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift wedding,” Drew Brees admitted.

Then, when pressed on whether he’d actually gotten a spot on the list, he came clean. He hadn’t. His explanation? “Got lost in the mail.”

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It’s a funny line, but it also lands a little differently when you remember the timing here. Brees was on New Heights back in February, right around the time he found out he was heading into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Jason Kelce gave him the full hype introduction, and Travis had questions of his own waiting for him. The two clearly got along fine. So the snub still stung a bit.

But here’s what made it stranger: not a single 2026 Hall of Famer made the cut. Meanwhile, former NFL referee Dean Blandino, FOX’s replay and officiating guy, was there.

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“That is the craziest,” Taylor Lewan added. “That’s wild. Dean Blandino got invited. He was a referee at our beer Olympics. [laughter] Like that’s crazy.”

Will Compton, who co-hosts Bussin’ With The Boys alongside Taylor Lewan, shrugged off missing the invite at first. Then wedding photos surfaced, and Compton spotted Dean Blandino in attendance, prompting the question: why him and not us?

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“Turns out, all these photos I keep seeing, I see Dean Blandino got an invite. Is that real?” Compton said last month on the podcast. “…As I’ve been seeing these photos of everybody else at that wedding, I’m kinda flabbergasted why we didn’t get the invite.”

Even Chiefs co-owner Dan Hunt didn’t make the cut, joking to CBS News Texas. Kansas City co-owner Dan Hunt told CBS News Texas he never got a call either, and leaned into the joke just like everyone else.

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“I did not get invited to Taylor Swift’s wedding; apparently, I don’t sing well enough to get invited,” he said. “That’s probably been my second biggest question of the entire summer.”

The wedding happened July 3rd at Madison Square Garden, officiated by Adam Sandler, with roughly 1,000 people in the building. Bradley Cooper, Hugh Grant, and Dakota Johnson mixed in with Chiefs teammates, head coach Andy Reid, and commissioner Roger Goodell.

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Swift’s music world showed up too, with Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez, and Sabrina Carpenter among the names spotted. Patrick Mahomes, Jason Kelce, Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, and Greg Olsen rounded out the football side of the room.

With a list that packed, it’s almost funny how many people with real, close ties to Travis still ended up on the outside looking in.

Brees just happens to be the latest to say it out loud, with a laugh instead of a complaint. However, he might be hiding genuine disappointment beneath the humor. After all, who wants to miss the royal wedding?