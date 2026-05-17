Congratulations Pour In From Brittany Mahomes as Chiefs Star Announces Personal News

Drue Tranquill has probably had many reasons to celebrate across his stellar seven-year NFL career. But his latest moment of joy may mean more than any of those. Tranquill recently announced the birth of his baby boy, bringing in a wave of loving messages from fans and the Chiefs community. Most notable amongst the names was Brittany Mahomes.

“Ahhh, congrats guys!!” gushed Brittany Mahomes in response to Tranquill’s heartfelt baby announcement post.

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The Tranquill family welcomed baby boy Shepherd on May 4. He arrived some days before the due date, but just in time to celebrate Mother’s Day with his siblings. The linebackers’ older children, Elijah, Anna, and Mackenzie, were all smiles with their new brother in the photos. They also brought flowers to cheer up their mom, Jackie.

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Surprisingly, Shepherd was born on the same day as Jackie shared photos of her baby shower. On 30th April, she’d shared another set of photos with her kids, and announced that there was only one more week to go before they met their youngest. Drue and Jackie Tranquill clearly did not have to wait long!

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The Tranquills are in a different realm of joy now, as a family of five. They have now gone ahead of the Mahomes, now that their tie of having three kids is broken! But Brittany Mahomes was not the only one from the Chiefs community to shower love on the happy family.

Fans and Friends Flooded Drew Tranquill’s Comments

Social media influencer and daughter of team owner Clark Hunt, Gracie, chimed in to appreciate the new mama. “Congratulations!” she wrote in the comments. She seems to be great friends with Jackie, having made her presence known in other posts as well.

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Trent McDuffie’s wife, Gabby Esposito, lovingly added, “This is perfect! Congratulations to all of you.”

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“Two girls, two boys?! Perfection!!! So happy for y’all,” one fan exclaimed in the comments section following Tranquill’s announcement.

That detail certainly was not lost on fans, as the Tranquills posed for the perfect family portrait. Shepherd’s arrival will now add some weight to Elijah’s complaints against his sisters, as he was outnumbered by them so far. However, with dad Drue Tranquill in the mix, the whole picture is now balanced out!

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“Congratulations,” one fan wrote. “Mack and [Anna] Gracie now have a real live baby. Eli finally gets a brother that he’s been patiently waiting for. Can’t wait to meet your new addition!”

Anna Demmer, the significant other of Chiefs center, Creed Humphrey, also joined in on the celebrations. She commented, “Congrats!!! Congrats!!! The most beautiful family.”

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The most adorable photos were those of each of the other three little Tranquills taking turns holding Shepherd. The moment was probably the most special for Mackenzie, who finally has a younger sibling to play with. He’s only been here for a few days, but he’s already so loved.

As he grows up, this love and awe will only multiply.