Nick Sirianni Makes His Decision on AJ Brown Amid Eagles Exit Rumors Before Trade Deadline

The Philadelphia Eagles are heading into Week 8 with a looming question: Will AJ Brown be on the field? Brown, 28, hasn’t missed a single game this season, but he appeared on the injury report (hamstring) earlier this week. Naturally, the chatter around the Birds’ camp is heating up. And right now, all eyes are on head coach Nick Sirianni to see how he plans to handle this.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Sirianni isn’t giving much away. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, “Nick Sirianni declines to give a status update on A.J. Brown’s availability for Sunday.” That’s not all, though. Garafolo added, “Does say he’s one of the guys who could play without practicing during the week. We’ll see how the #Eagles list him.”

However, while the head coach remained tight-lipped, the official website confirmed his status. He will be out for Week 8 against the New York Giants.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Losing him would be a significant hit for the Eagles’ offense, which hasn’t been firing on all cylinders this season. Through seven games, Philly is averaging just 286.9 total yards per contest, ranking as the seventh-fewest in the NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AJ Brown hasn’t been lighting up the stat sheet this year either. He’s averaging just 56.4 receiving yards per game, the lowest of his seven-year career. In seven games, he has 29 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns. It’s not terrible, but for a three-time Pro Bowler, it’s below expectations.

Yet, we can’t ignore the flashes of brilliance he’s still capable of. Just last week against the Minnesota Vikings, Brown caught four passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns, helping Philly clinch a 28-22 road win. That performance reminded everyone why he’s so valuable. Losing him for Week 8 would sting.

AD

However, there is a possibility that this absence might not just be temporary.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Trade buzz grows louder as AJ Brown’s future hangs in the balance

AJ Brown’s name has been buzzing in Eagles circles ever since his social media post after the 31-25 Week 4 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He quoted a Bible verse that caught a lot of attention. Addressing it on Oct. 1, Brown said it wasn’t aimed at Jalen Hurts or any of the Eagles’ coaches. He admitted he just “let my frustrations boil over.”

That explanation calmed some chatter but didn’t end the speculation. Albert Breer of SI.com reported that the Eagles view Brown’s actions “as part of the deal with their mercurial receiver,” even while other teams have been calling to see if he’s available.

Not only that, Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks also weighed in.

“Do I think AJ could be traded prior to the trade deadline? Yes, I do. I wouldn’t put it at a high percentage but we don’t hear any of this with Devonta or Dallas Goedert, like there’s a reason it’s always about AJ and there’s enough smoke there. So yeah, I think it’s possible he’s traded before the deadline,” he said.

Still, the Eagles insist they have no plans to move him. Brown just signed a 3-year, $96 million extension before last season, and the club isn’t publicly budging. That said, nothing is guaranteed.

One thing is clear, though: the $43.5 million dead cap hit in 2026 would swallow 15% of Philadelphia’s salary cap if he gets traded in the next two weeks. That makes any deal a serious decision.

So now it’s a waiting game. Fans, analysts are watching closely.