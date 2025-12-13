A.J. Brown Assigned Blame for Eagles’ Offensive Struggles as Locker Room Unity Called Into Question

Essentials Inside The Story Entering Week 15, the Eagles are coming off three consecutive losses at a crucial time.

Former running back details the cracks evident in the Eagles’ performance.

A FOX Sports analyst also jumps on the QB–WR disconnect wagon.

The Philadelphia Eagles are slipping when it matters most. They just suffered a 22-19 overtime loss to the Chargers. It was three straight losses for them, and the noise is getting louder. Not toward Jalen Hurts; instead, fingers are pointing at A.J. Brown.

On SportsRadioWIP, former NFL running back Mark Ingram explained why he blames Brown for the recent slumps:

“A.J. Brown was tripping for six, seven, eight straight weeks, and they was winning. Now he getting fed, and they losing. So you just got to go with what the defense gives you and not try to make one person happy all of the time.”

Ingram’s point was simple. Balance matters, and right now, the Eagles are chasing comfort instead of flow. Then again, Ingram pushed the discussion deeper. He questioned the unity in the locker room.

“Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley — we’re averaging 16 and a half points a game in the last five weeks. It’s a question that needs, these are questions that need answers. Because you got all the playmakers, you got the defending Super Bowl champions; something’s out of sync,” he said.

“Something is out of sync. It’s something, the brotherhood; something is wrong within the camaraderie of the players. There’s something wrong with the camaraderie of the players, because the talent is there.”

Finally, the on-field issue remains clear. Hurts has struggled to find Brown at key moments. Yes, Brown has looked sharper lately. But the season has been hot and cold, unlike 2024, when Brown was elite.

This season, he sits at 62 catches with 799 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Meanwhile, he is averaging 12.9 yards per grab. He has also seen 100 targets. So what is the issue?

A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts’ disconnection is a big problem for the Eagles

FOX Sports analyst Chris Broussard believes the Eagles’ passing game problems run deeper than quarterback play. According to him, A.J. Brown’s growing frustrations have started to bleed into the offense. Then, Broussard took it a step further. He pointed directly at the ripple effect Brown’s behavior may be having on Hurts.

“You can say it’s Jalen forcing him the ball, but it’s because of the pressure of A.J. Brown and all his chatter and all his complaining,” Broussard said.

Because of that pressure, the Chargers’ game exposed cracks. Two of Hurts’ interceptions last game traced back to Brown. The first came when Hurts failed to read a defensive lineman dropping back. And the ball was intercepted by Da’Shawn Hand. Then, the second turnover looked even worse.

Hurts fired over the middle, and Brown went up for it. But instead of finishing the play, he braced for contact from linebacker Denzel Perryman. The ball popped loose. Cornerback Cam Hart took it the other way. That single second of hesitation flipped the drive and sucked the life out of Bird Gang.

Ultimately, the truth sits somewhere in the middle. Philadelphia’s offense is not clicking. It does not matter who takes the blame. Unless Hurts sharpens his accuracy and Brown locks in through contact, the Eagles will struggle. And when January arrives, and elite defenses tighten the screws, this disconnect could end their season fast.