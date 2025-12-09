A. J. Brown Breaks Silence on Costly Errors & Assigns Blame for Eagles Loss vs Chargers

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Philadelphia Eagles are reigning champs, but against the Chargers, they didn’t play like one. After the loss, A.J. Brown didn’t hide. He broke his silence on the errors that flipped the game.

“I’m more than capable to make that grab for him. Jalen was stuffed up in the pocket; he [was] under pressure. So, like I said, I’m more than capable of making that one for the man. That one hurt,” Brown said post-game, addressing his dropped catch.

It happened in the fourth quarter. Hurts fired a clean pass toward Brown. The ball hit his hands, but it slipped. Maybe it was the safety closing in. Maybe it was timing. Either way, it fell into the arms of Chargers corner Cam Hart. And that became his first career NFL interception.

Afterward, even the head coach looked stunned. Nick Sirianni could barely process what he saw.

“That’s just uncharacteristic stuff. I don’t know if AJ has had a drop in the last 2 years. I don’t know what the stat sheet will say he had, but it’s just uncharacteristic stuff.”

Still, Brown had production. He finished with 6 catches and 100 yards against the Chargers. However, none of that mattered when the play that could have changed everything slipped away. And now, the Eagles stare at the tape and the questions.

