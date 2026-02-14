A.J. Brown Drops Major Hint on Eagles’ Future Amid Predicted Trade Move to Buffalo Bills

Trade rumors around A.J. Brown are heating up, but the Eagles wide receiver may have just sent a message of his own. With talk building about a possible move to the Buffalo Bills, Brown’s latest public move has fans questioning what comes next. On Saturday, 94WIP.com reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks shared news on X about Brown’s annual youth football camp, which almost revealed what his plans are for the future.

“AJ Brown announces another year of his youth football camp,” the X post read. “Noteworthy to me, he is in an Eagles uniform, the camp is in Allentown and it says ‘FlyEaglesFly.’”

With trade rumors going around, this provided much-needed relief for fans who noticed this right away. With this major hint, it looked like Brown is still leaning towards the Eagles, at least for now.

The Buffalo Bills, on the other hand, are feeling pressure to fix their offense. Josh Allen has faced heavy criticism after the team failed to take control and finished the 2025 NFL season with a 12-5 record and ended their AFC East winning streak. Former head coach Sean McDermott reportedly said the 2025 roster was not strong enough, and he was later fired.

Ownership then promoted Brandon Beane to president of football operations, but questions remain about the lack of a true No. 1 receiver. In 2025, A.J. Brown had 78 catches for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns. That strong production is exactly what Buffalo has been missing.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles Sep 21, 2025 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ. Brown 11 reacts after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEricxHartlinex 20250921_mcd_se7_81

For now, A.J. Brown remains publicly tied to Philadelphia, but the trade noise is not going away. With Buffalo under pressure and in need of a true top target, this situation could heat up quickly as the offseason moves forward.

Bills linked to A.J. Brown as trade buzz grows around Buffalo’s offseason plans

The pressure to fix the offense may lead to a bold decision. ESPN sports betting analyst Pamela Maldonado predicted that Buffalo will trade for Brown this offseason. She believes one move could change the team’s Super Bowl chances right away.

“The Bills will finally fix their offense with one decisive move, acquiring Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown,” Maldonado wrote. “They would immediately be on the top tier of Super Bowl contenders if they added Brown. Buffalo’s top priority is receiver help, and pairing him with Allen can solve its biggest limitation overnight.”

Maldonado’s prediction highlights how serious Buffalo’s need is at wide receiver. The Bills already have an elite quarterback in Josh Allen, but they lack a dominant outside target. Adding Brown could quickly change the offense and strengthen their Super Bowl hopes next season.

Brown is a three-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro entering his eighth season in 2026. He signed a three-year, $96 million extension in April 2024 and is under contract through 2029.

However, Brown also publicly criticized the Eagles’ offense and coaching staff during that same season. That added fuel to trade speculation. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell later valued him at a first-round pick and more in a 2025 trade value piece. Buffalo owns picks No. 26, 60, and 91 in April’s draft, giving the team assets to consider a deal.