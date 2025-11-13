A. J. Brown Goes Off on Nick Sirianni’s Approach for Offense After Telling Eagles Fans to Drop Him in Fantasy

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was loud in voicing his frustration over the team’s struggles. Their defense had a huge role in their 10-7 win over the Green Bay Packers. But the offense will need to move past its troubles and step up, and Brown didn’t mince his words while demanding it.

Speaking of his frustration, he claimed that the Eagles’ offense isn’t doing its job and they need to be better.

“I think if we’re really focused on winning, doing our job, we can’t just keep snapping the band-aid over the defense doing their job and getting us out of trouble,” he said. “At what point are we going to pick up our slack as an offensive group?”

He appeared upset as he went on to express that for a win, head coach Nick Sirianni’s offense will need to “adapt” and “continue to like get better and try to find new ways.”

“I want to win and help contribute as well.”

And he might not be wrong about it. The offense struggled massively throughout the game, scoring its lowest point total in an Eagles win since Week 15 of 2007. Another bizarre moment in the game came on a fourth-and-6 from the Packers’ 35-yard line when coach Sirianni made a controversial decision to go for it.

And that too was a low-percentage deep shot from quarterback Jalen Hurts to Brown. It was incomplete. There were a few more times in the third-and-long when the Eagles were conservative and cautious and relied on the defense.

Now, while speaking of the WR’s role in the game, it has been limited. Brown had 31 catches for 408 yards and three touchdowns across the last 8 games. He has been vocal about his lack of targets throughout the season.

In the game against the Packers, he had 2 catches for 13 yards.

Now, he may have gone out of his way by briefly mentioning the struggles during a livestream. He said things are “a s— show” apart from his personal life during the live. However, he doesn’t seem to be interested in apologizing for how the situation went down, as Dave Zangaro reported.

Brown’s comment was in response to streamer JankyRondo, who asked if everything was going well during the live. But even while things are quite serious, the WR has been candid about it. He also made a blunt comment to his Fantasy owner before this.

A.J. Brown has a message for his Fantasy owners

While the issues with his lack of targets are yet to be fixed, Brown decided to share a bold message for his Fantasy owners. During the Madden stream with JankyRondo, he asked them to drop him.

“If you got me on fantasy,” Brown said. “Man, get rid of me.”

This isn’t a great situation. During a recent conversation, the coach was asked about whether Brown’s repeated claims about his limited targets were a distraction or an issue. Sirianni refused it.

“No, I don’t think so,” he said. “You can only go from your interactions with everybody and the way they go about their work on a daily basis that you guys aren’t able to see. But no, it’s business as usual.”

But when asked about the WR’s latest comment, coach Sirianni said that he is “done” answering on this matter.

“He’s working hard and he is a big part of this game plan (seemingly for Week 11) and he’ll be a big part of the game plan going forward. He’s working like crazy when he’s here, and I’m excited to have him.”

The next game against the Detroit Lions will be interesting to see if Brown gets more targets. More importantly, as he mentioned, it will be worth watching whether Coach Sirianni makes adjustments to his offensive game plan to get the most out of the unit.