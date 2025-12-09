A.J. Brown Names Every Eagles Play That Didn’t Work Out With Him & Jalen Hurts Against Chargers

The NFL finished Week 14 with an intense Monday Night Football battle. It was an ugly and frustrating matchup where the Philadelphia Eagles fell 22-19 in overtime to the Los Angeles Chargers. No one felt the sting of the defeat more than star wideout A.J. Brown. He couldn’t shake the weight of the three plays he should have made alongside quarterback Jalen Hurts.

“WR A.J. Brown said there were three plays he wished he had back,” Philadelphia Inquirer Jeff McLane wrote on X. “He took accountability for all three.”

According to McLane, Brown pointed out every play that haunted him, starting with the very first play from the scrimmage. Jalen Hurts threw a deep pass down the left sideline on a scramble, but Brown couldn’t catch the ball. The next failed play came early in the fourth quarter when the ball slipped through the receiver’s hands, turning into an interception for Chargers cornerback Cam Hart.

Meanwhile, the Chargers made the most of the mistake and tied ‌the score 16-16, a turning point A.J. Brown couldn’t ignore. Then came the drop that probably hurt Brown the most. In overtime, Hurts made a deep pass into the end zone, but the three-time Pro Bowl failed to catch it again.

Had Brown scored a touchdown, the Eagles would have taken a 4-point lead with less than three minutes remaining. It was a golden chance to seal the win. The player still finished with 100 yards, six receptions, and 13 targets. Despite the heartbreak, the 28-year-old took full responsibility, and his confidence hasn’t wavered at all.

“I could go out there and drop a hundred balls, I’m still going to believe in me,” he said. “I believe I have the best hands in the world. Sometimes it don’t go your way. That’s a part of it. You have to have thick skin and go back to work and do my same routine every single day, catching those balls.”

Meanwhile, the Eagles’ head coach, Nick Sirianni, dropped an update after his team’s painful loss.

Sirianni Takes a More Hands-On Role with the Offense

Sirianni confirmed he played a key role in preparing the Eagles’ offense against the Chargers, according to ESPN. How did it turn out? While the unit moved the ball well enough to finish with 365 total yards, the numbers didn’t translate into points. The Eagles just scored one touchdown and committed many costly mistakes. For instance, Jalen Hurts threw a career-high four interceptions and lost a fumble. Clearly, Sirianni’s job is far from over, and he knows that well.

“My attention goes to places that I feel like it needs to go,” he said, via ESPN. “This week was with the offense, and I will continue to go in there with those guys and grind it out through the weeds with them and continue to move forward with that.”

Meanwhile, the head coach’s increased involvement became one of the biggest shifts after the Eagles’ bye week. Offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo continued with his play-calling duties on Monday, but there were moments where fans could feel Sirianni’s influence. It comes naturally to him as he’s been the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts. With the Eagles’ offense underperforming lately, Sirianni has no choice but to guide the unit out of its slump.