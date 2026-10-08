“Above Our Pay Grade”: Eagles Captain Reveals Abrupt Nature of Cam Jurgens’ Trade

One minute, Cam Jurgens was snapping the ball in a green Philadelphia Eagles jersey. The next, he was a former teammate. The sheer speed of the trade caught Philadelphia’s locker room off guard, and one of its captains, Jordan Mailata, revealed just how blindsided everyone in the building truly was.

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“Did I get a heads up? No. I don’t think that’s even how it works,” Mailata told reporters, via Eagles beat reporter EJ Smith. “It’s, again, it’s above our pay grade. We just get told when we get told, and you deal with it when you can. [How did you react?] We shared a moment, Cam and I, where we cried. It’s just like, you think about all the memories, and won a lot of games here, won a championship here, lost a lot of games here, played good, played great, played all right.

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“In the moment of embrace, you kind of forget about everything, and you just try to savor the last moment you have with one of your closest guys on the team before you get shipped off.”

The Philadelphia Eagles traded two-time Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens, along with a 2027 seventh-round pick, to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2027 draft and a second-round pick in the 2028 draft on Wednesday (October 7).

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This midseason blockbuster has shaken both teams’ offensive lines, especially the Eagles, as it occurred just one day after All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson announced his retirement.

For Philadelphia, by moving Jurgens, general manager Howie Roseman stockpiled premium draft capital, including four picks in the top 64 for the 2028 NFL Draft. This gives the Eagles immense ammunition to either build around Jalen Hurts or aggressively pursue a new quarterback down the line if the offense stagnates.

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Meanwhile, for Jordan Mailata, at just 29 years old, he is now suddenly the only remaining/healthy starter from the championship line.

Cam Jurgens played a total of 62 games (including 45 starts) across five seasons with the Eagles from 2022 to 2026. Drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft to be Jason Kelce’s eventual successor, Jurgens earned two Pro Bowl selections (2024, 2025) and won a championship ring in Super Bowl LIX.

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But following the sudden trade, Jurgens has now found himself at the Baltimore Ravens camp. However, that said, he will not start for the Ravens immediately this Sunday because he is currently sidelined after self-reporting concussion-like symptoms on October 5.

Once he is medically cleared, Jurgens is expected to immediately take over as the starting center, replacing rookie first-round pick Olaivavega Ioane.