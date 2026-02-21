AJ Brown Condemned for Throwing Eagles Under the Bus Amid Patriots Trade Speculation

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ. Brown 11 celebrates his touchdown during the second half of NFL, American Football Herren, USA action against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday, September 21, 2025. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA PHI20250921015 LAURENCExKESTERSON

Essentials Inside The Story Radio personality slams AJ Brown for dragging the Eagles through public mud.

Star receiver labeled 2025 as a sh*t show during live Twitch stream.

Seth Walder identifies New England as logical trade fit under Mike Vrabel.

AJ Brown had it coming!

That might sound blunt, but the evidence points in one direction. The Eagles’ wide receiver spent the entire 2025 season dragging his team’s internal battles onto a very public stage. And eventually, someone with a microphone said what much of the city was already thinking: enough is enough.

“I do think there’s a sympathetic element to you, and I’ll acknowledge that,” Joe DeCamara said on 94.1 WIP Sports Radio. “But you’re handling it all wrong, dude. You’re handling it all wrong. You’ve lost the moral high ground. You’re dragging your teammates, your executives, and the head coach through mud, not through mud, through difficulty, and you’re putting the fans in the same spot. It’s not cool. It’s not right, and dude, it’s like enough. Enough.”

DeCamara was not simply venting into a microphone. He went out of his way to acknowledge Brown’s massive contributions to the franchise. He promised that Philadelphia would give Brown a standing ovation every time he walks back into that building, long after his Eagles days are over.

But DeCamara drew a firm line: Brown’s legacy in Philly is intact, and his talent was never the issue. The problem is that he made it a habit of taking locker room conflicts and turning them into headlines. And in doing so, he walked away from the one thing that matters in a team sport: the moral high ground.

The backstory stretches further back than this season. Tensions between AJ Brown and the organization first began to surface during the 2023 season, when the Eagles collapsed to the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round. The frustration quietly simmered after that.

But in 2025, the pressure cooker finally gave out. Brown’s cryptic social media posts started piling up one after another. And honestly, it wasn’t pretty to watch that unfold.

Brown has done it all this season. From indirectly taking a jab at the franchise by posting a cryptic message on social media that hinted he no longer felt “welcome,” to sitting on a live Twitch stream and calling his entire 2025 season a “sh*t show.”

At the core of Brown’s frustration was always his role in the Eagles’ offense. When he arrived in Philly ahead of the 2022 season, he joined a pass-catching room that already had wide receiver DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert. The receiving workload was spread from Day 1, but Brown carved out his share quickly and soon became the team’s most dangerous weapon on the outside.

And for a while, everything held together. Brown closed out the 2023 season with 106 receptions (the most in a single season in franchise history), along with 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns.

But when the 2024 season arrived, the whole dynamic shifted around him. Running back Saquon Barkley walked through the door, and the Eagles’ offensive identity changed with him. The receiving workload was now spread across four players, and Brown felt the difference immediately in his stat line.

Brown finished the 2024 season with 67 catches for 1,079 yards, a significant drop from his career best the year prior. Meanwhile, Barkley reverse-hurdled his way through the record books: he carried the ball 345 times for 2,005 yards at 125.3 yards per game, leading the league in all three categories.

This season has just made it all worse, and that shift is what quietly lit the fuse on everything that followed. Now it has the entire league asking one question: Is Brown finished in Philadelphia?

AJ Brown is a “Logical fit” for the New England Patriots

The trade rumors this season became a constant background noise that followed every press conference Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni walked into. It got loud enough that Sirianni eventually told reporters he was “close to being done answering these questions.”

But the reports have not slowed. If anything, the latest ones tilt harder toward New England than anywhere else. ESPN analyst Seth Walder identified the Patriots as the most logical landing spot for Brown in a detailed trade breakdown published February 19.

“The Patriots made it to the Super Bowl with a lacking receiver group that had only one player post over 600 yards (Stefon Diggs),” Walder wrote. “Brown, who had a successful history with coach Mike Vrabel in Tennessee, is a logical fit to provide an instant upgrade.”

There’s history between Brown and head coach Mike Vrabel. The Titans drafted Brown in the second round, and over three seasons together, Vrabel turned him into the team’s unquestioned No. 1 receiver.

On the specifics of a potential deal, Walder’s proposal has the Eagles sending Brown along with their own 2026 second-round pick to New England, and in return receiving the Patriots’ 2026 first-round pick (No. 31), a 2026 third-round pick, and a 2026 sixth-round pick.

But the question that no trade package can fully answer is the one that started all of this. If Brown stays in Philly, can he and Jalen Hurts find their way back to the same page? Or will it unravel once again into another headline-grabbing season at the Linc? We’ll let you decide.