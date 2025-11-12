AJ Brown Makes Struggling Admission as Nick Sirianni Explains Controversial Eagles’ Decision

Even in winning times, something seems wrong with the Philadelphia Eagles. The team had a narrow 10-7 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 10. It was a defensive showcase at Lambeau Field where both offenses struggled mightily through three quarters, combining for just three points until the Eagles finally broke through late in the game.​​ Beneath the relief of victory lingered frustration within the locker room, something that wide receiver A.J. Brown recently spoke about.

Following the game, Brown appeared on content creator JankyRondo’s stream, where he made a revealing admission about his current situation with the Eagles. When asked, “Everything been good though, you know what I’m sayin’, everything been straight?” Brown expressed significant frustration with the team’s offensive performance this season.

He bluntly spoke, “I mean, no. Where have you been?”

Rondo tried to lighten the mood, laughing it off, “No no no, I was just checking on you. You bought a dog, I still gotta, you know what I’m sayin’, I gotta check up, you know what I’m sayin’?”

AJ Brown gave a faint nod, but the frustration was clear in his voice. It felt like a struggling admission about how not everything was going well.

“Yeah, yeah. Like family good, yeah. Everything else? No,” Brown stated.

Rondo tried to reassure him, but Brown wasn’t buying into the optimism. His final words referred to things being a “S*** show.”

The Sunday contest marked the first NFL game to be scoreless at halftime since December 10, 2023. AJ Brown himself managed just 2 catches for 13 yards in the game.

With the Eagles holding a narrow 3-0 lead deep into the fourth quarter, the offense finally found some life with just over ten minutes remaining. Facing a third-and-seven from their own 23-yard line, Jalen Hurts found running back Saquon Barkley on a short swing pass that turned into the game’s pivotal turning point.

Barkley caught the pass in the flat, spun past cornerback Carrington Valentine, and burst up the left sideline for a 41-yard gain, aided by a key downfield block from A.J. Brown.

On the very next play, Hurts connected with DeVonta Smith on a 36-yard touchdown, as Smith elevated over safety Evan Williams to secure what proved to be the game-winner.

The touchdown was particularly needed since Hurts wasn’t operating at his best, considering he had 7 touchdowns in his last two games. However, a late-game call soon stole the spotlight from Sirianni’s call. Instead of attempting a long field goal, Sirianni dialed up a deep shot.

Nick Sirianni’s risky call in the late fourth quarter

With the Eagles leading and just 33 seconds remaining on the clock, the offense facing a fourth-and-6 from the Packers’ 35-yard line, Nick Sirianni made a controversial decision. Instead of punting to pin Green Bay Packers deep in their own territory or attempting a 52-yard field goal into the wind, Sirianni elected to go for it with a deep pass attempt.​​

Jalen Hurts threw a deep ball down the sideline intended for AJ Brown, but Brown couldn’t secure it. The incompletion gave the Packers the ball with just 27 seconds remaining, suddenly handing Green Bay a chance to get into field-goal range.

With just two seconds left on the clock, Lambeau Field held its breath as Brandon McManus lined up for a 64-yard field goal to tie the game. The kick sailed wide right, sealing a tense 10-7 win for the Eagles and sending Green Bay’s comeback hopes drifting into the cold Wisconsin night.

In his postgame explanation, Sirianni justified the aggressive decision by pointing to the wind conditions and his faith in his offensive weapons.

“The end of the game, we are up three and I would have liked to be in a little closer to kick a field goal,” Sirianni said when asked about the decision. “You play every situation a little bit differently, but it was into the wind on that one.”

The Eagles have little time to dwell further on this situation as they will face the Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 11. The Lions are 6-3 after a dominant 44-22 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 10. For an Eagles offense that managed just 10 points against a struggling Packers defense, this one will pose a challenge.