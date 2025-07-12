AJ Brown Reaches Out to Eagles Fans With Unique Request Before Season Begins

AJ Brow͏n has been crushing it on the field for the Eagles. The guy has built one of the most legendary receiving partnerships in franchise history, stacking up two NFC Championship wins and a Super Bowl ring along the way. If he stays healthy, Brown is on track to crack the top 10 in Eagles receiving yards by season’s end. Right now, he’s sitting at 14th—but that’s about to change quickly.

PFF’s Lauren Gray recently broke down Brown’s game and found something pretty wild. She analyzed receivers at different field depths—from behind the line to 20-plus-yard bombs. Brown dominated the 1–9-yard range, earning the highest grade among all wide receivers in that zone. But here’s the twist—beyond all the football dominance, Brown is celebrating something completely different.

Friday, July 11, 2025, marked 7-Eleven’s 98th birthday, and they’re celebrating big time with free small Slurpees at participating locations nationwide. But here’s where it gets interesting — A.J. Brown jumped on the bandwagon with his own unique spin for Philly fans. The Eagles star took to X with a playful video proposal that had everyone cracking up.

Brown got creative with his pitch, saying: “Happy 7-11 day to me, myself and Nod, the CEO of Mr. 1K Always Open. You know, I’m one of the only businesses in the world that stays open 365 days. You know, it means the world to us that we can be open for you guys and we’re going to continue this season to try to stay open 365 days out of the week, right? All right, so boom, let’s get into it.” The convenience store chain went all out for their birthday bash this year.

Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer Marissa Jarratt explained their approach: “This Slurpee Day, we’re mixing things up with new flavors, our celebratory swag and even a twist designed to mark tastebuds in the coolest way possible. We love finding new ways to amp up the Slurpee drink experience and creating lasting moments for our customers, on Slurpee Day and all year round.” But the real kicker?

They’re introducing “Tongue-toos” — temporary tongue tattoos that activate when you drink a Slurpee. These bad boys come in four signature colors: blue, green, red, and purple, featuring the brand’s iconic “S” logo. Mountain Dew Infinite Swirl is also making its grand return in Big Gulp and Slurpee varieties, plus 20-ounce bottles.

Brown kept the momentum going with his fan engagement strategy, explaining his “1K” branding: “What can they say for me when I make a play or I make a touchdown, right? 1K, because I thought about Brown and Brown don’t sound right. Brown, like that ain’t it, right? So, it got to be like 1K, it got to be, right? And I’m just thinking like I could even be like 1K, like something, like I’m just trying to get the fans involved.” 7-Eleven sweetened the deal even more with their birthday promotion.

Indeed, they’re giving customers daily chances to win $5,000 through their app and Speedway apps. Loyalty members can shop, scan their rewards, and play the in-app game through the year-end. You earn extra gameplay opportunities by purchasing fan favorites like Slurpee drinks, Big Bite hot dogs, and fuel. But Brown wasn’t done with just the 7-Eleven birthday celebration – he had another message brewing for Eagles fans that caught everyone off guard.

Eagles fans, get ready for Brown’s new chant request

The Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for what could be their most exciting season yet. Fresh off their Super Bowl 59 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, they’re looking to defend that championship with serious firepower. A.J. Brown, Jalen Hurts, and Saquon Barkley form an offensive trio that’s absolutely nightmare fuel for opposing defenses.

Brown was all over social media Friday, connecting with Eagles fans and dropping some interesting requests. The star receiver wants to get the crowd involved in a whole new way when the season kicks off. He’s pushing for a specific chant that caught everyone’s attention. “I think 🗣️AaaaaOooo. Let’s push that😭🔥,” Brown posted, basically asking the fanbase to adopt his signature sound as their new rallying cry. It’s pretty bold for a player to directly request crowd participation, but that’s exactly the kind of energy Brown brings to Philadelphia.

The timing makes perfect sense, too. Brown’s coming off a solid 2024 season where he posted 67 catches for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns in just 13 games. Injuries limited his playing time, but he still managed to hit that 1,000-yard mark for the third straight year. His playoff performance was clutch, with 12 catches for 163 yards and two scores.

Now, the Eagles are chasing back-to-back titles—something only the Chiefs have pulled off recently, in 2022 and 2023. Brown’s pushing for his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season while helping Philadelphia make history. That “AaaaaOooo” chant might just become the soundtrack to their championship defense.