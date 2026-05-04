AJ Brown Trade to Patriots All but Done as NFL Insider Reveals Eagles’ Asking Price

In November 2025, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown hopped on a Twitch stream with JankyRondo and told fantasy managers, “Get rid of me.” He said his Madden numbers were better than what he was being allowed to put up on the field. When someone asked if he was good, he said he’d been “struggling.” This was a reigning Super Bowl champion talking. The ring hadn’t fixed anything. Now, Philly appears ready to do exactly what Brown suggested on that stream last year.

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ESPN’s Adam Schefter appeared on the Pat McAfee Show this week and laid out the state of narrative around a trade that sends Brown away from the Eagles at last.

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“I still think it is on track,” Schefter said. “I still think it’s going to happen, I still think it will involve a future one, likely a 2028 first-round draft pick. I still think all these elements are in place. And I still think that once we get to June, that these two sides will get together and complete a trade that’ll send AJ Brown to New England Patriots.”

Schefter also punctuated his stance with an anecdote. Earlier that morning, he caught an ESPN SportsCenter feature where Brown appeared on camera and said, “Hi, I’m AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles.”

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“I thought to myself, they may have to edit that in about a month here, coming up here,” Schefter said. “That’s what I think. But we’ll see how it all plays out.”

The Patriots’ need at receiver makes the Eagles’ asking price easier to understand. New England cut Stefon Diggs—the only Patriot to crack 1,000 receiving yards last season. They signed Romeo Doubs from the Green Bay Packers, but Doubs has never topped 724 yards in a season. Brown, in contrast, has hit 1,000 years in four straight seasons and six times in seven years. That’s the kind of receiver Patriots quarterback Drake Maye hasn’t had yet in his first two NFL seasons.

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Philadelphia, for its part, drafted Makai Lemon in this year’s draft and is planning to keep the offense young. That move alone was enough to hint that the Eagles are enabling a trade.

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There is also a personal angle to the Patriots’ pursuit. Mike Vrabel, New England’s current head coach, was the Tennessee Titans’ head coach when they drafted Brown in 2019. Brown is a lifelong Patriots fan, and Vrabel coached him in Tennessee. That combination is why New England has been ahead of everyone else in this race from the start.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler confirmed things between AJ Brown and the Eagles are still “cordial.” But two sides this far down the road toward a trade describing things as cordial reads like both want this to end cleanly. And New England isn’t the only team that wants in.

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Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox has the Kansas City Chiefs as a potential suitor. Hollywood Brown topped out at 587 yards last season. Rashee Rice is coming off both an injury and a suspension. KC’s receiver room is thin, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes needs a reliable target. Brown doesn’t just fill that gap—he’s one of the few receivers in the league who actually closes it.

Interestingly, the Eagles brought in Hollywood Brown from the Chiefs this offseason, making things even more difficult for AJ Brown. And there’s a financial upside to all this, too.

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Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 21: Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ. Brown 11 looks on during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles on September 21, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 21 Rams at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250921239

A pre-June 1 trade leaves Philly with $43.48 million dead money for 2026, and $27 million for 2026. Now, a post-June 1 trade drops those numbers to $16.35 million in 2026 and $11.7 million in 2027. Schefter’s June timeline isn’t arbitrary—Philadelphia is waiting for the date that saves them the most money.

Brown, meanwhile, hasn’t denied any of it publicly. But he hasn’t pushed back on a trade idea, and hasn’t given Philadelphia any reason to believe he wants to stay either. But what he did do this past weekend said more than any statement possibly could have.

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AJ Brown’s message to Eagles fans

AJ Brown hosted his annual youth football camp at J. Birney Crum Stadium in Allentown, Pennsylvania. His son, AJ Jr., showed up with a camp shirt bearing Brown’s name, and stole the show by leading a crowd of kids in an E-A-G-L-E-S chant before the camp kicked off. And towards the end, Brown addressed the crowd before wrapping up.

“I had an amazing time with the small ones,” Brown said. “We played along. We competed. And I love you all. I don’t care what you hear out there, I love you all.”

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Pat McAfee, in conversation with Adam Shefter, turned to that clip and said what most people were already thinking – that sounds like someone saying goodbye without actually saying goodbye.

But even as AJ Brown seemingly prepares the people around him for news that’s coming, he still showed up. He ran a youth camp in the city he may be leaving, showed up, put in the work, and addressed the kids directly. When it comes to the media, though, Brown avoided fans and questions at the camp. But is breaking away going to be so easy?

Across four years with the Eagles, Brown amassed 5,034 regular-season receiving yards along with 32 touchdowns. Those are numbers that make him one of the best receivers in franchise history, even with the decline in targets. He helped quarterback Jalen Hurts win Super Bowl LIX, hauling in the second touchdown of the game in that 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Hurts is also the godfather of Brown’s daughter. By any measure, this isn’t going to be a clean break between strangers. That might be why Brown chose to address the kids directly instead of answering media questions. He’s someone who has processed where things stand and is handling it carefully.

The Twitch stream, the camp speech, and years of building frustrations – they all point in the same direction. AJ Brown knows where this is headed, and so do the Eagles. Whether he ends up with the Patriots or somewhere else, the only thing left in this story is to wait for June 1, and let things unfold from there.