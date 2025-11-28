Andrew Mukuba Announces Major Surgery Update as Nick Sirianni Regrets Eagles Roster Decision

Essentials Inside The Story Andrew Mukuba to miss time after right ankle surgery following Week 12 loss to Cowboys

Starting safety Reed Blankenship limited in last two practices with thigh injury

C.J. Gardner-Johnson now key defensive piece for Bears, returning to face Eagles

For the Eagles , the sting of their Week 12 collapse against the Cowboys was compounded by a loss that will be felt long after the final whistle: a season-altering injury to a key defensive rookie. Safety Andrew Mukuba suffered a right ankle injury, later revealing that surgery was on the cards. Recently, he’s shared his latest update.

“Surgery went well!” Andrew Mukuba posted on X. “All thanks to the man above🙏🏾 I’m built for whatever, let the journey begin!”

Mukuba updated fans on X, confirming that his right ankle surgery went smoothly.In return, he received outpouring of well-wishes, wishing him a speedy and successful rehab as he begins the next phase of his recovery.

Selected in the second round of this year’s draft, Mukuba emerged as a vital player for Philly. The second-round rookie has been on the field for 93% of the defensive snaps.

Through this period, Mukuba recorded 46 tackles, two interceptions, half a sack, and three passes deflected. Though the surgery was a success, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni accepted that the standout rookie will sit out some time.

However, this wasn’t the only Safety the Eagles lost. Starting safety Reed Blankenship also dealt with a thigh injury against the Cowboys. The 26-year-old has since been limited in two straight practice sessions. But with the injury getting better, he could start for Philadelphia.

As the injury blow piled on to the defeat, Nick Sirianni will certainly regret trading away a former Eagles star who will soon be lining up against his former team this coming week.

Sirianni reflects on former star safety ahead of Bears’ clash

The defeat against the Cowboys pushed the Philadelphia Eagles to second place with a record of 8-3. Now, the 2025 Super Bowl champs gear up for a much-anticipated Black Friday clash against the Chicago Bears, on the same record.

While interacting with the media ahead of this big-ticket clash, Nick Sirianni spoke about missing his former safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who joined the Bears mid-season and has emerged as an impactful asset in the Windy City.

“I love C.J. [Gardner-Johnson]. We’ve had some great times together. Been to one Super Bowl together, won another one together,” Sirianni said. “I always loved the emotion that he played with and how he went about his business… I miss him.”

In late October, the Bears signed Gardner-Johnson as an answer to the injuries to their secondary. At that point, he’d barely featured for his new team, the Houston Texans, who had released him just three games in.

Since then, the veteran emerged as a much valuable player, recording one forced fumble, three sacks, and 20 tackles. As the Eagles prepare to face the Bears, all eyes will be on C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who returns to Lincoln Financial Field.

