Last month, Joe Milton was on the Dallas Cowboys‘ practice squad. On Thanksgiving, he was the Philadelphia Eagles‘ quarterback on the other sideline, and he beat his former team with a comeback that is now the largest in the holiday’s history. Afterward, Milton had a pointed assessment of the Dallas defense, which had controlled the game until the second half.

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“Eagles QB Joe Milton III after the win: “I know that defense like the back of my hand.” Milton threw for 331 yards and 3 touchdowns in his second career win as an NFL quarterback,” Nick Harris posted on X.

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Milton was Dak Prescott’s backup last year, but Sam Howell beat him out this preseason. Dallas waived him on August 31 and brought him back to the practice squad two days later.

Then Jalen Hurts went down with an injury, and last month the Eagles signed Milton away from that same practice squad. Hurts is out for the year, so Milton is Philadelphia’s starter the rest of the way. Thursday was only his third start.

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It did not look promising early. The Cowboys controlled the first half and led 28-10 at the break, then stretched it to 31-10 in the third quarter. Philadelphia was already without Hurts, and it lost running back Saquon Barkley to a stinger and cornerback Cooper DeJean to a concussion in the first quarter.

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Milton changed the game anyway. He found DeVonta Smith for touchdowns of 50 and 45 yards, added a 14-yard scoring run of his own, and finished with 331 passing yards. Makai Lemon caught a touchdown too, and the Eagles scored 22 points in the fourth quarter.

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When the defense made a big fourth-down stop late, Milton got one last chance, and Jake Elliott finished it with a 59-yard field goal with two seconds left. The 39-38 final was the largest comeback in Thanksgiving history.

The Cowboys have had a hard time holding leads all year, and the numbers explain why. Through 11 games, they have given up 389.5 yards per game, second most in the league, along with 28.4 points per game. Their run defense is the worst in the NFL at 151.5 yards allowed per game.

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Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke after the Cowboys became the team that allowed the largest Thanksgiving Day comeback in NFL history, and he didn’t put the loss on the defense alone.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s a gut check for sure. Told the guys that. Division football, you know, that’s what, you know, talked about in the locker room…” he added. “But as I said, we had a chance with the ball in our hand offensively to put the game away, and we didn’t. All three phases had a hand in this one.”

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Over on the Eagles’ side, there was far less finger-pointing, and Milton kept the attention on his teammates.

“A lot of emotions, but mainly just so happy for this team,” said Milton. “This team never let up. These guys on the sideline, they never dropped their head. Everybody just kept saying, ‘We’re good, we’re good. We’re gonna keep going.'”

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Two straight wins have the Eagles trending the right way, and at 4-7 they are still very much alive in the NFC East race. Dallas heads into the weekend at 5-7, with a lot of questions about a defense that couldn’t close out a game it controlled.