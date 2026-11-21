It looks like Philadelphia’s Mayor, Cherelle L. Parker, is out for another huge stadium project, this time targeting the Philadelphia Eagles. But as the fans didn’t like her other idea involving an arena development, they don’t seem to agree with this one either.

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“Mayor Parker says she wants a domed stadium for the Eagles,” The Philadelphia Inquirer reported on X.

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Parker voiced the idea on a radio show, not as an official mayoral directive. The Eagles have Lincoln Financial Field as their home stadium until 2032, and one of the stadium’s most notable features is that it is an open stadium, which allows Mother Nature to intervene in the players’ games in harsh weather conditions as well.

“Oh wait, I want a dome, Preston and Steve… so listen, don’t you tell, but this is the secret between us. I just saw a rendering of this beautiful dome that they’re talking about for the Bears. My son knows what to do to get me excited (and says), ‘Yeah, Mom, look at this, the Bears are about to get a dome.’ I said, ‘We gotta get a dome; I want a dome,'” Parker said on the Preston and Steve Show on 93.3 WMMR.

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The open stadium makes it feel special and really gives the Eagles a home advantage, as teams from warmer climates struggle to keep up with the Eagles’ stars, who are acclimated to the weather. But Parker and the Eagles’ owner, Jeffrey Lurie, see a bigger picture in building a dome or retractable-roof stadium.

“I love outdoor football. I love it. I love the cold games, I like the hot games, I like the snow games. On the other hand, Philadelphia deserves to host a Super Bowl, NCAA Final Four, lots of great events. It’s an incredible sports city. Does it deserve that? Yes. So, gotta balance all those things,” Lurie said in February 2025.

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Just over a year later, we saw him giving statements about doing “exploratory research” for the past two to three years. Lurie said that the franchise wants to “maximize fan amenities and attract the best possible environment for Philadelphia.”

Earlier in August, Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro stated that the talks for renovation or a new stadium have been happening for a while, but the stadium is said to be built in Philadelphia only, if a plan is finalized.

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“The Eagles organization is thinking about what they want for the future, and we know that the future is going to be here in Philadelphia,” Shapiro said. “They’re going to think about what they want as a home for the next 30, 40, 50 years, and then we’ll have a conversation when they’re ready to have it.”

While the Eagles continue their research, this will be Parker’s second attempt at building a playground for a national league team. She earlier reached an agreement on a proposed $1.3 billion downtown arena for the Philadelphia 76ers.

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While she vowed to get the arena construction started by winning the approval of the City Council, the 76ers had other ideas, and instead bargained with Comcast, which, through a subsidiary, owns the Wells Fargo Center, where the 76ers are tenants, to get a deal done, keeping them in South Philadelphia at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

But now, Parker has a new target, it seems; and the fans are certainly not liking this idea whatsoever. Social media erupted with criticism.

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One fan commented while referencing her earlier failed ambitions with the 76ers, writing, “She was wrong on the sixers downtown arena. She’s wrong again about a domed stadium. But listening isn’t her strong suit. Vote her a** out.”

“Eagles fans DO NOT want a dome! I asked each and every one of them, dammit,” another fan commented on the news.

Another fan again reminisced about how the 76ers used her as a bargaining chip to secure the deal, writing, “She was bamboozled by the 76ers. The Eagles would negotiate circles around her and get a free stadium. Thankfully she doesn’t get to negotiate with them.”

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“Has she learned how to spell EAGLES yet?” a fan joked.

Another fan had a blunt statement for her. “Nobody cares what she wants,” the fan wrote.

The fans don’t seem too happy about the idea of a dome, to say the least, and it stems from the thought that football was originally meant to be played in any and every weather condition, which also gives the Eagles an advantage at home.

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But it looks like Parker and Lurie’s ambitions aren’t going to stop for now, as the team continues to explore options.