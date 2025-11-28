Bears vs. Eagles Injury Report: Nick Sirianni Faces Offensive Headache as Ben Johnson Misses Out on 5 Key Pieces

Two teams, two identical 8-3 records, but a chasm of difference on the injury report could decide the Philadelphia Eagles versus Chicago Bears Black Friday clash before it even kicks off.’ And as the Eagles released their final injury report, it became clear that head coach Nick Sirianni must deal with not one but five major setbacks.

Ahead of the Black Friday clash, the Eagles officially ruled out wide receiver Xavier Gipson (shoulder), tackle Myles Hinton (back), and tackle Lane Johnson (foot). Losing all three at once is a serious hit, especially when Nick Sirianni has already admitted the offense has not been consistent.

Gipson, who also handles punt returns, injured his shoulder against the Dallas Cowboys last week. The Eagles avoided the worst-case scenario with Gipson since he won’t need surgery. But he couldn’t practice at all during this week. That makes his absence expected in the Week 13 game, but still tough. As such, Nick Sirianni will likely turn to Will Shipley as the main kick returner, while Jahan Dotson and Britain Covey appear to be the leading options for punt duties. But it’s a lot of shifting for the Eagles right before a big game.

Meanwhile, Hinton practiced at full capacity all week but remains on Injured Reserve because of a back issue. The Eagles won’t activate him for Black Friday, even though he has been inching closer to making his debut. Nick Sirianni may wait until Week 14 against the Los Angeles Chargers to finally put him on the field.

But then there’s Lane Johnson. The Eagles’ tackle will miss his second straight game after suffering a foot injury in Week 11. That means Nick Sirianni will likely start Fred Johnson at right tackle. It’s not ideal, but at least the Eagles will know what they’re getting from Fred after last week’s performance.

However, not all news is bad for Nick Sirianni. DeVonta Smith, the Eagles’ top receiver in yards (754) and catches (55), is good to go for Week 13. He had missed practices earlier in the week with shoulder and chest issues, plus an “illness”. But he had not been listed in the final injury report before the Week 13 game.

Smith’s return will be a major boost for the Eagles’ offense as they will face a Bears defense that leads the league with 16 interceptions. Can Smith add more consistency in the Eagles’ offense? It certainly feels possible. But on the Bears’ side, the latest injury report just made things more complicated for their head coach, Ben Johnson.

Ben Johnson to miss five key players in the Week 13 game

Despite their strong 8-3 record and first-place standing in the NFC North, Chicago will enter the Week 13 game labeled as a heavy underdog. And honestly, with their injury situation, can anyone really argue with that assessment? As it turns out, Ben Johnson must navigate the Week 13 game without five key players – four of them linebackers.

The Bears already placed LB Tremaine Edmunds on Injured Reserve last week. Now, LB Noah Sewell (elbow), LB Ruben Hyppolite II (shoulder), and LB T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring) are also ruled out. All three of these LBs missed Week 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. And now Ben Johnson will have to rely on LB D’Marco Jackson and LB Amen Ogbongbemiga to anchor the unit.

That’s a major shake-up for the Bears’ LB unit. How does any defense operate smoothly after losing its entire starting linebacker core? But the issues don’t stop there. The Bears’ injury report also confirmed that defensive back Tyrique Stevenson will sit out with a hip injury, and defensive lineman Dominique Robinson remains in concussion protocol. Both were hurt in last week’s win over Pittsburgh.

There is a silver lining, though, for Ben Johnson this week. Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safety Kyler Gordon are back from Injured Reserve. They were listed as questionable in the injury report, but both have been activated.

Gordon has played only two games this season, but he already has a fumble recovery and six tackles. Meanwhile, Johnson, a two-time Pro Bowler, is expected to return after missing time since Week 2 due to a groin injury. His presence couldn’t come at a better moment, with the defending Super Bowl champions coming to Chicago. Who is your pick to win the Black Friday clash?