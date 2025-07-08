Big Question Mark Raised on Jalen Hurts’ Offense After Kellen Moore’s Exit as Eagles Face New OC

Jalen Hurts has every reason to feel frustrated. For the sixth time in six NFL seasons, he’ll walk into camp with a brand-new offensive coordinator calling the shots. It started with Doug Pederson and Press Taylor. Then came Shane Steichen, the architect behind Hurts’ Super Bowl run in 2022. After Steichen left for the Colts, Brian Johnson, Hurts’ college confidant, took the wheel, only to be replaced by Kellen Moore in 2024. Now, Moore’s gone too, and the Eagles are handing the playbook to Kevin Patullo, and that’s not just a turnover; that’s turbulence.

However, the head coach, Nick Sirianni, insists the quarterback will adapt. But consistency matters, and the data shows it’s impacting performance. Under Moore in 2024, the Eagles ranked 8th in total offense (367.2 yards/game) and 7th in scoring (27.2 PPG). That’s solid, but nowhere near their peak. In 2022, when Steichen was in charge, Philadelphia averaged 389.1 yards per game (3rd in the NFL) and scored 28.1 points per game (3rd overall). With the Eagles’ offense already under scrutiny, the big question now isn’t whether Hurts can adjust again. It’s whether the Eagles are gambling too much on his ability to do so.

CBS Sports posted a video on their YouTube channel featuring senior draft expert Ryan Wilson highlighting the Eagles’ OC instability. “So the issue was back in 2022 — the Eagles had lost Shane Steichen to Indianapolis. They replaced him with Brian Johnson, who wasn’t long experienced. And while they still went to the playoffs, they looked nothing like the Eagles team prior to that season and what we saw last season, just because the offense was so disjointed and discombobulated.” That drop wasn’t just perception. It shows up on the stat sheet. Philadelphia’s offense declined from 389.1 yards/game in 2022 to 367.2 in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Wilson continued, “Kellen Moore came in last year, got things back on track. Now he has a head coaching job.” He then praised the seamless transition to Kevin Patullo, “He was named assistant head coach last season, so he is in lockstep with what it sounds like Nick wants this offense to look like.” That continuity matters. Philadelphia’s offensive tackles Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson ranked among the league’s best, helping the line earn the No. 1 overall PFF grade in 2024. Wilson wrapped up by highlighting the supporting cast.

AD

via Imago Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts in action during of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Saquon Barkley responded with 2,283 scrimmage yards in 2024. While veterans like Jason Kelce and Mekhi Becton have moved on, Cam Jurgens and Landon Dickerson are stepping into key roles. Hurts framed the shift with confidence, “I think Kevin (Patullo) has a unique way of looking at that…I’m excited to see what we can do.” His 2024 Total QBR ranked 10th among NFL quarterbacks—a testament to his resilience amid change. But is that enough for the upcoming season?

When Jalen Hurts signed his five-year, $255 million extension in April 2023, he briefly became the highest-paid player in NFL history. But unlike others who push for top dollar, Hurts’ only message to his agent Nicole Lynn was simple: “Don’t screw the team.” That one line captures everything about his leadership DNA. While many quarterbacks weaponized leverage, Hurts leveraged it to build continuity.

Lynn revealed that before any numbers were discussed, Hurts grilled her about roster construction and salary cap logistics. “He was so concerned about his team—‘How am I going to keep my team around? How are they going to be paid?’” His contract was deliberately backloaded, giving the Eagles enough flexibility to re-sign core players. It wasn’t about earning every cent in Year 1. It was about creating a window for the whole team to win.

Some questioned the delay in finalizing the deal, speculating that Hurts was holding out for more. In reality, he was studying how his contract could ripple through the locker room. He didn’t want to just lead in the huddle. He wanted to lead in the spreadsheets, too. And that type of foresight has mattered more than ever in a franchise that’s shuffled through six offensive coordinators and five quarterback coaches in six years. Through it all, Hurts has remained the constant. And now, as Kevin Patullo steps in as the latest play-caller, Hurts’ long-term investment in the team will again be tested.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But Patullo’s not just another name in the rotation. He has the résumé to back this moment. Since 2021, he’s been Philadelphia’s pass game coordinator and assistant head coach, developing deep chemistry with Hurts and Nick Sirianni. In a system fueled by instability, Hurts has never chased comfort. He’s built it. That’s why he’s more than just a $255 million man. He’s the fulcrum of a franchise betting that his calm can outlast the chaos.