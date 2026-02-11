Brandon Graham Announces Retirement Stance as Eagles DE Sends Direct Message to Howie Roseman

Essentials Inside The Story Brandon Graham hints at another Eagles return

Veteran makes his feelings known amid Philadelphia’s offseason planning

Past unretirement and Super Bowl legacy make the veteran an ideal candidate

Just when fans thought the book was closed on Brandon Graham’s career, the veteran defender has opened the door for one more run with the Philadelphia Eagles. His recent words have sparked fresh buzz around the Eagles. Chat Sports NFL analyst Chase Senior highlighted Graham’s comments on X this Wednesday.

“If Howie [Roseman] makes that call, I’m coming back, one more.” Speaking on his Brandon Graham Unblocked podcast, Graham made his position clear.

The message was direct and left little room for doubt about his willingness to return if the team wants him. Philadelphia brought Graham back during the season when injuries hit the defensive line hard.

Philadelphia had already brought Brandon Graham out of retirement once before. In October 2025, the Eagles asked Graham to unretire to add depth at the edge position after injuries hit the defensive line.

Before that move, Philadelphia had signed Za’Darius Smith to support a young pass-rush group, but Smith’s recent retirement has once again put Graham’s future with the team in focus.

When Graham did return, he showed he could still help in a limited role. During the 2025 regular season, he finished with four solo tackles and three sacks in his reduced snaps.

At his peak, Graham was one of the most reliable edge defenders in the league. Over 215 career games, he has totaled 79.5 sacks and 363 solo tackles. Those numbers alongside his lifelong commitment to the Eagles made him an ideal candidate for the 2025 season.

Graham was a key part of two Super Bowl championship teams, with his strip sack of Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII standing as one of the most important plays in franchise history. Compared to his prime, Graham’s current role was smaller, but his career numbers show the level of impact he delivered when he was at full strength.

PHOENIX, AZ – FEBRUARY 06: Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham 55 speaks to the media during the NFL Super Bowl LVII Opening Night on Monday, February 6th, 2023 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ

Now 37, Graham surely knows his role would be smaller still if he returns for 2026. That being said, his leadership and experience could help a team with championship goals. Graham’s return in 2026 depends on what the Eagles need. Coincidentally, GM Howie Roseman just addressed the team’s roster-building philosophy.

Howie Roseman sends a clear message on Eagles’ roster plans

As Graham hints at a possible return, Eagles GM Howie Roseman also shared his vision for the team. During a media conference in mid-January, Roseman addressed concerns about roster building and player retention heading into the offseason.

“I just don’t want it to get confused that we can’t do whatever it takes to build a championship-caliber team next year and also continue to have really good players on this team for the future,” he said.

Graham fits perfectly into that mindset. He joined the team mid-season to provide depth and leadership during a tough stretch. Beyond stats, his presence in the locker room played a major role in keeping the defense steady.

Drafted by the team in the first round in 2010, he has spent his entire NFL career in Philadelphia. He has been part of the franchise’s biggest moments, including two Super Bowl wins.

Given his history, it’s hard for fans to imagine him finishing his career anywhere else. Whether he returns, his legacy in Philadelphia is secure and surely respected by teammates and fans alike.