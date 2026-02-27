Brandon Graham Announces Retirement Stance as Nick Sirianni Makes Feelings Clear on Eagles DE’s Future

Essentials Inside The Story Graham is still weighing his future after last season.

He showed he can still contribute in a limited role.

The Eagles value what he brings on and off the field.

While Lane Johnson has already committed to returning for a 14th NFL season in Philadelphia, another Eagles legend could be making a similar decision. After briefly retiring and then returning for the 2025 season, veteran defensive end Brandon Graham is once again contemplating his future, leaving fans to wonder if he’ll join fellow legend Lane Johnson for another year in Philadelphia.

“You know how I feel about our team anyway, it’s like we got the right people in the room,” Brandon Graham said recently on his Brandon Graham Unblocked podcast. “I wouldn’t be entertaining any of this if we didn’t have it. I really believe that we’ve got opportunities with the guys we do have. Howie worked his magic during the offseason to bring some of the guys back and add more talent, too.”

He went on to say, “I am just thankful to still be in this year 17, but I will know for sure if this is the end or if I play one more, like this year will be the last one for sure. I have been ready, but at the same time, I still feel like I could do it.”

Brandon Graham made it clear that he has mentally prepared for the end of his NFL career, but physically and emotionally, he still believes he can contribute. But after the Eagles secured a 40–22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, Graham thought he had secured the perfect storybook ending. Although he recorded just one tackle in 13 snaps during the game, he also suffered his second triceps tear of the 2024 season. At that point, with 206 games played and 76.5 career sacks, walking away felt right.

Much like NFL legend Tom Brady in 2022, Graham reconsidered retirement and returned midseason in October last year. The Eagles suddenly needed reinforcements after DE Za’Darius Smith retired unexpectedly, and further injuries left the edge position thin. In nine games during the 2025 season, Graham posted three sacks and eight tackles. He needed time to regain rhythm, and while he didn’t dominate off the edge, he embraced a new challenge.

Graham also took snaps inside when needed, showcasing his versatility along the defensive front. Beyond that, Graham’s leadership also remained invaluable for the Eagles. Now, bringing him back also wouldn’t strain the team, as Graham played last season on a one-year, $2.4 million deal. Graham’s value extends to the salary cap, as he played last season on a modest deal, a fact that hasn’t gone unnoticed by the front office, with general manager Howie Roseman recently making his own stance clear.

“Brandon Graham is always welcome in Philadelphia, obviously,” Roseman said. “When I think about what he’s done for us as a player, as a person. And then last year, when he came back, the versatility that he showed, going in at the end of the year and producing inside and playing defensive tackle. An all-time Eagles great and future Eagles Hall of Famer.”

Roseman drafted Graham 13th overall in 2010, making the DE the first player he selected for the Eagles. Since then, Graham has delivered two Super Bowl rings and built a résumé worthy of legendary status in Philly. Still, Graham isn’t rushing into conversations about his NFL future with Roseman.

“I just wouldn’t wanna jump right in from the couch again,” Brandon Graham added. “If I were to come, I would wanna go through the whole just the training camp. Make sure of that. ‘Cause once I got right, my body starts feeling real right, the season is over. It was like, I made some plays, and it was cool to do that.”

After missing camp last year in Philadelphia, he understands how important that preparation is for his body and performance. Having already retired once, Graham has Sirianni hoping the veteran defensive end will hold off on a second farewell for now.

Nick Sirianni also wants Brandon Graham back in Philadelphia

Sirianni has built one of the NFL’s most successful résumés as a head coach, boasting a .694 regular-season win percentage and consistent playoff appearances. Graham played a meaningful role in both of Philadelphia’s Super Bowl triumphs, including one under Sirianni. Who could forget Graham’s strip sack of Tom Brady late in Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots that sealed a 41–33 victory for the Eagles? So it’s no surprise Sirianni just openly advocated for Graham’s return to Philly.

“You want to try to bring back as many guys as you possibly can, as far as having good people and good football players around,” Sirianni said. “You don’t win as many games as we’ve won together – especially a guy like [Graham] and say ‘no.’ Of course, you want guys like [Graham] back. I love the guys on our football team. As I said, we’ve been through the highest of highs. We’ve been through lows together, and that’s when you come together as a football team and as people when you’re going through the ups and downs together.”

Graham’s value isn’t just in the locker room; his 79.5 career sacks and franchise-record 215 games played prove he can still be a force, which is why Sirianni sees him as a critical piece, even at 38.

“I am just the support for the main characters,” Graham ultimately said on his Brandon Graham Unblocked podcast. “My biggest thing is trying to put a ring on it – for one more. If we’re gonna do it, I would love to do it from the beginning. Training camp, as I said, we just go from there. But it is good to still be able to be in the mix.”

The ball is now in Graham’s court. Whether he returns for one final run at a title or hangs up his cleats for good, his decision will mark the end of an era for the Eagles faithful, who eagerly await his final call.