Calls Mount for Nick Sirianni to Make Immediate Firing Decision & Hire Eagles Legend After Loss to Bears

Essentials Inside The Story One play, one loss, resulted in the Philadelphia Eagles fans' outrage

Fans back an Eagles' legend's analysis of the Philadelphia team

Who should Nick Sirianni replace?

One loss to the Bears was all it took to ignite a firestorm in Philadelphia, with fans demanding that Nick Sirianni make an immediate change and pointing to a franchise legend as the answer.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ fans were heated after the 24-15 loss to the Chicago Bears. They were loud, upset, and tired of the same offensive issues. They wanted a new play-caller. Philadelphia leaned on a handful of questionable decisions all night. One choice stood out. They let the clock bleed down to the two-minute warning in the first half resulting in loud boos across the Lincoln Financial Field. The noise was impossible to ignore.

Things went out of proportion when a clip from Eagles legend Nick Foles went viral. He broke down the team’s issues.

“If we keep going out there day in and day out and doing what you’re doing, you’re gonna get beat. Your defense is holding you together. Your offense is playing, it’s not good. But the personnel and the players and I know the guys in that building. I know the culture., they have it all there to do amazing things.”

And the fanbase took that message to heart. After that, his second point landed even harder.

“Let’s all humble ourselves. Let’s leave our ego at the door, and let’s go do this by committee, and figure if they do that, they will literally start blowing the brakes off the points and everything. But it’s gonna be by committee, a team coming together in and make creating a moment for them.”

Soon the chatter turned into a push. Many fans said Foles might not have coaching experience. But they also said he clearly understands the team. And for some in Eagles nation, that was enough to call for a change right now.

Fans want Nick Sirianni to act fast on OC

With the Eagles sitting on only nine points deep into the fourth quarter, the Philly faithful inside Lincoln Financial Field made their feelings clear. They started chanting for Kevin Patullo to be removed. “Fire Kevin! Fire Kevin!” fans were heard chanting. And once the Nick Foles video went viral, the fans took over social media and pushed the same demand.

One fan wrote, “Nick Foles >>>> Kevin Patullo. At this point, he is Shane Waldron levels of bad, maybe worse.” Another jumped in with, “I would die on a hill for this to happen. Even if we went 0-17.”

Fans argued that Foles understands the locker room and the culture better than most people on the staff right now. Foles led the Birds to their first Lombardi Trophy and etched his name in Philly sports history. He also posted a passer rating of 93.2 with 8,703 yards, 58 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions in 40 games for the Eagles. So many fans believe he sees the game with clarity.

One fan even said, “I used to think this all the time back during our first SB run with him. That one day, he would be an ideal OC in the NFL. I’m with you.” And more fans agreed.

However, the push hit a wall when the media pressed Nick Sirianni on making a change. The head coach stood firm and refused to shift the play-calling role.

“This is the greatest team sport there is, and it is never about one person,” Nick Sirianni said post-game.

Still, the noise did not fade. One fan insisted, “I like it too. No coaching experience, but he has in-game and real-time experience, and that is way better than what KP is doing. Plus Nick knows how to read defenses, so that’ll help Jalen too.” Another added, “Listen pls 👂 Foles knows football.”

So, as the Eagles sit at 8-4 after back-to-back losses, the conversation is only building. And if the offense does not fix itself next week, the calls for change will get even louder.