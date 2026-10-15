Calls Mount to Fire Eagles Medical Staff After Risking Jalen Hurts’ Blood Clot Situation

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was ruled out for Week 6 after a blood clot was found in his leg. While the injury raises concerns about his health, the timing of the diagnosis and questions about his availability have made fans angry at the team’s medical staff. The fans are demanding accountability for the handling of the situation.

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One fan commented on the team’s official statement on X, “What in the actual f—? They found a *checks notes* BLOOD CLOT in his leg and were like lol you can play anyway?”

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The Eagles’ official announcement on X confirmed that an ultrasound performed in London on Saturday, October 10, revealed a “superficial blood clot” in Jalen Hurts‘ leg. According to the team, medical staff and doctors reviewed the results and concluded that activity and mobility were important.

The quarterback could play safely. The medical team also recommended a follow-up ultrasound within 72 hours of the game and the return flight to Philadelphia. Hurts played against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 11, completing 21 of 40 passes for 220 yards and one TD in the 19-17 loss.

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He also participated in practice before the game. However, a follow-up ultrasound on Wednesday night confirmed movement in the clot, and the Eagles ruled him out of their Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

The controversy became very heated on social media, where fans have asked how Hurts could have remained available to play if the medical team had known about the blood clot before the game. However, when the clot was discovered, what the team knew at that stage and the medical decisions involved are still crucial to understanding the situation.

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One fan demanded immediate dismissals, posting, “Fire this f—— stupid a– medical staff. Trying to get him killed, clearing him.”

The frustration extended beyond the medical decision, as one more fan wrote on X, “THIS SEASON IS CURSED.”

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It simply sensed the growing disappointment in Philadelphia’s difficult start to the season.

Another fan commented on X, “Yo w– do you mean you found it on Saturday and let him play on Sunday? Fire EVERYBODY involved in that decision right now.”

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That reaction showed a major concern. Why was Hurts cleared to play even after the ultrasound confirmed the clot? The weird discovery of movement has intensified scrutiny.

Another fan raised concerns about the international trip, asking, “Why was he allowed to travel back and forth to London knowing he had this? Shocking from the medical staff.”

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Hurts traveled with the team, played in London, and returned to Philadelphia before the follow-up. Why was he even allowed to travel, knowing he had a blood clot?

The Eagles are now facing the challenge of preparing against the Panthers without their starting QB. Backup Tanner McKee is expected to suit up in his place as Philadelphia will evaluate the course of treatment for Hurts.

The fans are still angry, asking whether the medical staff made an error. That will need more information than the current timeline alone. With a serious health concern now sidelining their franchise QB, the Eagles must ensure his well-being and also question the decisions that led to his Week 5 appearance.