Carson Wentz Treatment Predicted for Jalen Hurts as Eagles QB Gets Linked to NFC Rivals

Essentials Inside The Story Jalen Hurts’ rough outing has sparked internal league chatter about Philadelphia’s long-term quarterback plans.

A historic turnover sequence and recent losses have pushed comparisons to Carson Wentz back into focus.

Trade talk involving rival NFC teams now intersects with Hurts’ heavy contract mechanics.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ recent 22-19 loss to the Chargers at SoFi stunned many. Few imagined that Jalen Hurts’ night would end with more interceptions than Justin Herbert, but it did. This surprising performance has ignited fresh chatter about Hurts’ future in Philly and his long-term role as their quarterback.

“Some people around the league were starting to think the Eagles might draft a quarterback high in 2026 even before Jalen Hurts’ four-interception performance Monday,” Insider Jeremy Fowler noted. “The prediction from those folks: GM Howie Roseman snags a passer on Day 2, allowing Hurts to serve as the starter in 2026 while having a future starter to develop.”

“[The Eagles] will do to Jalen what they did to Carson Wentz,” one industry source predicted, per Fowler.

That echoes a move the Eagles pulled off in recent years, shifting from one franchise quarterback to the next, only this time, it feels like history might repeat itself with Hurts. In 2016, the Eagles drafted Carson Wentz in the first round. Wentz’s first few years showed promise, powering the Eagles to multiple playoff appearances and a Super Bowl victory. But by 2020, things unraveled.

The Eagles drafted Hurts in the second round while Wentz was still their starter. However, the season took a downturn, with the team slipping to a disappointing 4-11 record. Ultimately, this led to Wentz being traded to the Colts in 2021.

The trade made sense, as Wentz couldn’t replicate his success after leaving Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Hurts quickly blossomed, becoming an MVP runner-up and leading Philadelphia to two Super Bowl appearances, one of which earned him the game MVP award.

Yet, this 2025 season has exposed some cracks. Hurts turned the ball over twice on a single play against the Chargers. He threw an interception that became a fumble, which he then lost. According to Elias Sports Bureau, that’s the first time since 1978 a player committed multiple turnovers on one play.

After a promising start, the Eagles have faltered, currently battling through a three-game losing streak. This rough patch raises an uneasy question: Is Philadelphia already preparing for life without Hurts under center?

Trade rumors link Jalen Hurts to NFC rivals

Rumors are swirling that Hurts’ Philadelphia story might be nearing its end. Recently, the Inside Coverage podcast on Yahoo Sports suggested a potential trade sending Hurts to another NFC team. The New Orleans Saints stand out as a likely destination, where Hurts could reunite with former Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

“Someone always wants a quarterback,” the crew said. “I do think it is time. Listen, (Hurts) won a Super Bowl last year. He’s not a bum. He’s a good player. But clearly, he’s hit a wall… I do think you need to start asking the question and looking at the contract and asking… is there an exit strategy here? And who would want him next year?”

The question Philly faces is complicated by contract realities. Hurts remains a high-cost asset on the salary cap, carrying a hefty dead money hit of $84.1 million in 2026 and $20.2 million in 2027.

Only in 2028 does his cap burden lighten substantially to around $7.7 million. On top of that, Hurts has a full no-trade clause, giving him control over any move. Philadelphia’s front office must weigh these financial obstacles carefully.