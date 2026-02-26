Eagles Change Tune on AJ Brown Trade Abruptly Despite Nick Sirianni & Saquon Barkley’s Wishes – Report

LANDOVER, MD – DECEMBER 20: Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown 11 prepares before the Philadelphia Eagles versus Washington Commanders National Football League game at Northwest Stadium on December 20, 2025 in Landover, MD. Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 20 Eagles at Commanders EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon9662512200074

Just when the drama surrounding AJ Brown seemed settled, Eagles GM Howie Roseman has reportedly reversed course, cracking the door open for a trade that once seemed impossible.

Since the beginning of the 2025 season, things have not been smooth between the Philadelphia Eagles and wide receiver AJ Brown. Despite Brown complaining about the franchise’s offense, Roseman was confident that the wide receiver would not leave Philly. However, according to the latest reports, the general manager is taking a different path.

“There is a difference in tone from the trade deadline when Howie Roseman said to everybody, ‘Absolutely, off the table, we’re not trading AJ Brown,’ to here in Indy, where he’s almost saying, ‘Well, I’ll never just say it not to listening to offers,'” said Peter Schrager on Get Up ESPN, via Savage on X.

“Howie Roseman, this time of the year, is always listening. That’s his mantra. Offer me what you got. Truth to matter, it is cost-prohibitive to trade him before June 1. That’s a $40 million dead cap hit to their financial barrier here to the AJ Brown trade.”

Brown has been one of the top performers for the Eagles.

In 2024, he formed a great partnership with quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver Saquon Barkley. Even in 2025, he recorded 78 receptions for 1,003 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Since the 2019 season, he has had consecutive 1,000 yards+ seasons, except for 2021.

With such a record, NFL franchises would definitely line up for him. Roseman seems open to trade offers for Brown.

The GM is notorious for conducting deals and loves to take the wheel in such scenarios. In the Pro Bowler’s case, post June 1, the Eagles will rack up $43.4 million in dead cap if traded and $72.4 million if cut. Also, he has no more guaranteed money through 2029.

The GM may be open to offers, but he will only answer if it is to his liking. Moreover, Brown is a huge part of Sean Mannion’s vision.

It remains to be seen whether the change in tune actually leads to something or if Brown will stay in Philly. While Roseman has a certain vision for him, head coach Nick Sirianni and Barkley also shared their true feelings on the wide receiver.

Nick Sirianni and Saquon Barkley talk about Brown

Last season highlighted the problems between AJ Brown and Jalen Hurts.

Even though the duo won the Super Bowl in the 2024 season, Brown was disappointed with the ball not coming to him often. The situation escalated to the WR calling the offense “A S*** show” on Twitch. Despite that, head coach Sirianni believed in him.

“Do I want him to be here? Yes” iterated Nick Sirianni, per Eliot Shorr-Parks. “I think we’re still in a spot where I can’t guarantee how anything is going to play out into next season. I’m thinking I’m going to be the coach next season, but you can’t guarantee anything past tomorrow. It’s hard to get good players in this league. AJ’s a great player. And AJ’s a good teammate, and AJ’s a good person. And so, like I said earlier…Does he want to be here? Yes…Do I want him to be here? Yes. So, you know, hopefully that works.”

But with the GM open to trade offers, anything can happen at this point.

Surprisingly, there was an ongoing rumor of Brown going to the New England Patriots.

The 28-year-old has previously worked with Mike Vrabel and would not have problems fitting into his system. The rumor came about after he winked at Julian Edelman’s comment, “We’re all Patriots,” during the Dudes on Dudes podcast.

However, Saquon Barkley revealed it to be nothing serious.

“He is a huge Patriots fan. He is one of those guys,” Barkley revealed on ESPN’s NFL Live.

According to the 2024 Offensive Player of the Year, the Eagles fans need not worry much. Brown is still a part of the Philadelphia Eagles. But the saga seems to be approaching an interesting turn in the future.