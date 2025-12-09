How & Where to Watch Eagles vs Chargers MNF on Dec 8? TV Channel, Live Stream & Start Time

Essentials Inside The Story Eagles, Chargers meet in high-stakes Week 14 showdown

Multiple TV and streaming options for MNF matchup at SoFi Stadium

Special Monsters Inc. altcast returns on Disney+ and ESPN2

With both teams at 8-4, Week 14 brings a thrilling clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Chargers. While the birds are ruling the NFC East, the Chargers still stand behind the Denver Broncos in the AFC West, making this week a matter of life and death in playoff contention.

The reigning Super Bowl champion’s rhythm might be crooked. However, Super Chargers appear in full form, courtesy of Week 13’s dominating feat. However, if there ain’t a twist, it wouldn’t be the NFL. The catch with the Chargers’ favorable odds is quarterback Justin Herbert’s injury. Whereas their opponents appear to have complete control over their division, guaranteeing a seat in January.

But again, grass is only greener from a distance. Truth? A two-game losing streak. Regardless, the first-ever clash between these two teams in the last four years ought to be packed with action. Let’s see how and where to watch this action:

How to watch the NFL Week 14 clash, Eagles vs Chargers?

Date: Monday, December 8, 2025

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channels: ESPN, ABC

Live Stream: NFL+, DirecTV, Fubo, ESPN Unlimited

So, it’s going to be a Monday Night Football Game, which you can enjoy at home on ESPN and ABC. The league’s official streaming service, NFL+, is also going to live-stream the game.

How to watch Eagles vs Chargers without cable TV?

If you’re wondering, “Where can I watch Eagles vs Chargers tonight?”

You can keep your laptop and tablet charged and live stream the game at your convenience. If you do want the thrill of watching on TV, you can ask your cable provider to add ESPN and ABC.

How to watch Eagles vs Chargers altcast?

It’s not a Monday Night Football, but Monsters Funday Football, scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on December 8. It’s the third time that fans will witness their favorite athletes’ animated versions playing gridiron inside SoFi Stadium. It would be a world of Pixar, featuring the iconic movie, Monsters, Inc.

Eagles will have Mike Wazowski, voiced by Billy Crystal, at their corner; James P. “Sulley” Sullivan, voiced by John Goodman, will be suiting up for the Chargers. And sideline reporting? Roz, voiced by Bob Peterson.

For this special stream, you’ll have to knock on Disney+. If not, it would still be available on ESPN2 and the NFL Streaming hub.

Previously, this special altcast has shown the Falcons vs. Jaguars clash, featuring Toy Story characters, and Bengals vs Cowboys with a ‘Simpsons’ theme.

How to live-stream Eagles vs Chargers?

NFL+ won’t be the only exclusive streaming service to livestream the exciting Monday Night Football clash between the Birds and Bolts. There will be choices between Fubo, ESPN Unlimited, and DirecTV to live stream the game. ESPN also offers ESPN Deportes to live stream the game on laptops and phones, if one has a paid subscription.

So, all set?