Ex-Eagles QB Says the Quiet Part Out Loud Against Nick Sirianni After HC’s Controversial Decision

The Philadelphia Eagles’ 10-7 win over the Green Bay Packers didn’t hide its offensive struggles and questionable coaching decisions during the game. The fourth-and-six particularly raised eyebrows when it didn’t convert. But former Eagles quarterback Chase Daniel seems to have an interesting take on the situation.

“I have no answer for it whatsoever,” he said.

Although he agreed that it was a puzzling situation, Daniel went on to point out the issues that some had been quiet about, perhaps due to the eventual win.

“We saw it a couple times last year, these end-of-game management situations where you’re paid the big bucks to be the head coach, you’re not involved offensively calling the plays, you’re not involved defensively calling the plays.” he said on The Dan Patrick Show. “At times, that has sort of been his Achilles heel. And you saw it last night.”

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Feb 9, 2025 New Orleans, LA, USA Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reacts in Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome.

The fourth-and-six situation was odd for the Eagles. They had a 3-point lead and could’ve just punted, but they decided to go for it. Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw deep to their wide receiver A.J. Brown, but the pass slipped, giving the Packers one more chance.

With Packers kicker Brandon McManus falling short on his 64-yard field goal attempt, the Eagles were saved. However, the coach has a different opinion on the matter. He seemed confident about the decision during the game.

“I’ve got a lot of faith in our offense. It didn’t work out on this one, but I stand put on that decision, especially being up three because you go up six, they are still going to need a touchdown,” Sirianni said. “So we would have ended the game if we would have got that and I’ve got a lot of faith in our guys. But the reason I didn’t kick the field goal, again, being up three, it was just the trajectory into the wind there on that particular one.”

The Eagles’ offense was limited to 10 points by the Packers’ exceptional defense. This was enough for a win, but the critics called out coach Nick Sirianni’s decisions.

Nick Sirianni’s decisions in the game against the Packers

Coach Sirianni has been criticized for being cautious despite having a talented roster. In fact, he isn’t the only one from the team. The offensive coordinator, Kevin Patullo, also faced backlash after the game.

The Eagles’ decision to opt for three overly cautious running plays, which were one on third-and-12, third-and-14, and a third at the end of the first half, seemed to frustrate the fans. While the team eventually won the game and has its chances at the playoffs, they’d be hopeful to be mindful of these issues.

On the other hand, the Eagles’ defense was impressive, preventing the Packers from scoring till late in the game. Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips was impressive in the game. The recently acquired Dolphins player recorded 6 tackles, 7 pressures, and 2 quarterback hits in his first game for the Eagles.

“This whole week, we’ve been telling him we trust him,” defensive tackle Jalen Carter said about the LB. “When we get out there, we’re all as one. He came out, showed out. He got the fumble, he got some pressures, and he had a hell of a game.”

Now, it remains upon the offense to show what they can do to match this defensive stride when the Eagles face the Detroit Lions next week.