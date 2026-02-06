Cooper DeJean Confirms Truth About Relationship With Nikki Bella After WWE Superstar’s Viral Raw Video

After being spotted with Nikki Bella multiple times in December 2025, Cooper DeJean has finally addressed the dating rumors linking him to the WWE Hall of Famer. During a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, DeJean was put on the spot by the host regarding his rumored relationship.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I don’t think I have a public relationship,” DeJean bluntly admitted.

The rumors first picked up steam after DeJean and Nikki Bella were spotted together at an Eagles training camp in December 2025. Bella also visited Philadelphia and was seen attending the Eagles’ December 14, 2025, game against the Raiders.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, she also went into the Eagles locker room and posed in front of DeJean’s locker. She posted a clip on Instagram, where she was walking through the Lincoln Financial Field stadium wearing DeJean’s Eagles jersey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philly Crew (@phillycrew) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

While those were the unspoken cues from the past two months, this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw further fueled the narrative.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the Bella Twins entered the ring for their segment, the crowd began chanting “Coop.” Once Brie Bella acknowledged the chant, Nikki had an interesting response.

“Can you blame a girl for having good taste?” Nikki asked the Philly crowd. “I mean, Pro Bowl, baby.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The 22-year-old cornerback won the Super Bowl in his rookie season last year. And he also won the Pro Bowl in 2025, which Nikki brought up subtly, without taking his name. However, the Pat McAfee show wasn’t the only place he was confronted with the question after the viral RAW segment.

Cooper DeJean downplayed Nikki Bella rumors on Kay Adams’ show

DeJean was a guest on a recent episode of Up & Adams, hosted by Kay Adams. At a certain moment in the conversation, Nikki’s name came up.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know about that. She is a good friend,” DeJean said about Nikki Bella

A curious Kay Adams questioned him on the quote from the recent episode, but he cleverly sidestepped, saying the WWE Hall of Famer could be talking about anybody, not particularly him.

While DeJean avoided confirming the rumored relationship, Nikki is seemingly in the same boat, despite her subtle social media hints and the recent RAW video.

ADVERTISEMENT

TMZ recently spotted the WWE legend in New York City and asked about her relationship status, and she confirmed she was still single amid the social media buzz.

Before the Nikki Bella link-up, DeJean was in a serious relationship with Steph Wilfawn, who attended the University of Iowa with the NFL star. They celebrated the cornerback’s selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, but they reportedly parted ways shortly after the Eagles’ Super Bowl win last year.

Nikki is currently 42 years old and has had an illustrious WWE career. On the other hand, DeJean is only 22 and at the beginning of his NFL career. Therefore, they have a twenty-year age difference. It’s plausible they are indeed seeing each other, but casually.