Eagles’ Cooper DeJean Explains Reason for John Cena Celebration Amid Nikki Bella Dating Links

Essentials Inside The Story Cooper DeJean explained his John Cena celebration after the interception.

Cena move timing intersected with outside chatter involving Nikki Bella.

Eagles’ division-clinching win elevated DeJean’s moment into national focus.

Some celebrations spark laughs. Others spark rumors. Cooper DeJean did both. One interception. One wrestling move. And suddenly, an Eagles rookie found himself at the center of NFL highlight reels and WWE curiosity at the same time. What looked like a viral crossover moment quickly gained extra attention due to who was involved and who DeJean has been linked to off the field.

The action unfolded late in the third quarter against Washington. With Philadelphia holding a 14-10 lead, DeJean intercepted a pass from Marcus Mariota. But that was just the beginning. As the play wrapped up, DeJean and the Eagles’ defense sprinted toward the end zone. Quinyon Mitchell lay down, and DeJean playfully waved his hand, saying, “You can’t see me.” Then he threw in the five-knuckle shuffle for good measure.

After the game, Cooper DeJean put any speculation about hidden meanings to rest. The tribute was straightforward and intentional.

“Celebration just a tribute to John Cena,” DeJean said. “I watched growing up. Big WWE guy when I was a kid. Yeah, we had that one planned for a while.”

He mentioned that the timing finally worked out. Neither he nor Mitchell had snagged an interception earlier in the season, so they had kept the celebration on hold. This time, they decided to bring it out.

The WWE connection didn’t stop there. Cooper DeJean has leaned into wrestling culture before. In August, he appeared on an episode of WWE Raw with the Lombardi Trophy. During the 2025 Wild Card round, Mitchell even attempted a pedigree on DeJean during another celebration attempt. The influences aren’t accidental. They’re part of his personality.

Still, the timing raised eyebrows. DeJean has recently been linked to Nikki Bella, Cena’s former longtime partner. Rumors gained traction after Bella was spotted at a game and later photographed near DeJean’s locker room. They were also seen together at a Philadelphia bar. Neither has confirmed anything.

That context made the Cena tribute feel louder than usual. Cooper DeJean didn’t address the rumors directly. He didn’t need to. His explanation stood on its own.

It was about a childhood favorite. A planned moment. And a rookie enjoying his spotlight, one celebration at a time.

The night wasn’t only about a rookie’s viral tribute. It was also about standings, stakes, and a division race reaching its end.

Eagles clinch NFC East and end Cowboys’ playoff hopes

The moment didn’t arrive cleanly. It arrived through missed kicks, halftime frustration, and a slow grind that eventually tipped the balance one way. By night’s end, though, the result was clear. The Philadelphia Eagles are back on top of the NFC East, and the rest of the division was forced to watch it happen.

Philadelphia came back from a 10-7 halftime deficit to beat the Washington Commanders 29-18 on Saturday. The win secured the Eagles’ second straight NFC East title and officially eliminated the Dallas Cowboys from postseason contention. Any remaining mathematical hope Dallas had vanished the moment Philadelphia closed the game out.

The Eagles didn’t look sharp early. Missed field goals by Jake Elliott and a sluggish offense allowed Washington to hang around behind backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, who started in place of Jayden Daniels. But the game flipped after halftime. Mariota exited in the third quarter with a hand injury, and Washington’s offense unraveled under pressure.

Philadelphia took the lead for good on the ensuing drive. From there, the gap widened fast. Third-string quarterback Josh Johnson struggled immediately, throwing an interception on his first possession that set up another Eagles touchdown. The result was no longer in doubt.

The tension boiled late. A fourth-quarter scuffle led to the ejections of Eagles guard Tyler Steen and Commanders defenders Javon Kinlaw and Quan Martin. Washington head coach Dan Quinn hinted at unfinished business afterward.

“We play them again in two weeks,” he said. The comment landed. The outcome did not change.

On the field, the Eagles’ stars delivered. Saquon Barkley powered the offense with 132 rushing yards and a touchdown. Jalen Hurts stayed efficient, finishing 22-of-30 for 185 yards and two scores without a turnover.

With the division title in hand, Philadelphia has secured a top-four seed and a home playoff game. While there’s a slim chance for the No. 1 seed, it would require a series of unlikely events.

What matters now is momentum. The division is theirs. The Cowboys are done. And the Eagles, imperfect but standing, are heading back to the postseason with another banner secured.