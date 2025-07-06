Eagles’ Cooper DeJean Shares Major Change in Reed Blankenship’s Life Before Training Camp

With training camp just a few weeks away, things are unusually quiet across the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles, just like the rest of the league, have wrapped up mandatory minicamps and are now on that short breather before the grind begins mid-July. But while The City of Brotherly Love takes a collective breath—one that’s turning heads well before the season kicks off.

Now, to really get the full picture, we’ve gotta rewind to 2024. That’s when Reed Blankenship put a ring on it—yep, he got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Elsa Shafer. Their story started back in 2023 after Elsa split with NBA shooting guard Kevin Huerter. What began as a fresh chapter turned into something bigger. After two years together, the two are now officially hitched and ready for the next phase of their lives.

And it was Cooper DeJean, who shares a close bond with Reed, who broke the news to the Eagles’ Nest. He posted a story on Instagram featuring Reed and Elsa as groom and bride, locking in forever. No flashy captions—just a simple “💍” that said it all. So who exactly is Elsa? Her socials reveal she’s a fashion lover and a total people person. From cozy fam hangouts to girls’ nights out, the Nashville native lives for connection.

What’s more interesting is that Elsa’s not new to the sports scene. Turns out, her dad used to be a head coach at a football club. That’s some solid football DNA right there. And she’s got brains to match—she recently earned her M.Ed from Western Michigan University. On May 6th, she took to Instagram to thank her support system, writing a heartfelt post to her family and friends for helping her cross the finish line.

Lastly, while she calls Tennessee home now, Elsa’s roots trace back to Syracuse. That’s where her journey began before she moved south eight years ago. And it’s in The City of Music where she met Reed—the guy who’d go from NFL safety to husband in just one whirlwind year.

Reed Blankenship & Elsa’s journey from ‘yes’ to game day cheers

To kick things off, Reed Blankenship gave Eagles Nation a heartwarming surprise on July 4th, 2024. The Philly safety dropped to one knee and proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Elsa Shafer. “A love for a lifetime 🤍,” he wrote in his Instagram caption, sharing a series of snaps from the picture-perfect moment. The City of Brotherly Love lit up with reactions, as fans flooded his post with congrats and love for the couple’s next big chapter.

Not surprisingly, this wasn’t the first time the lovebirds won over the internet. Back in May 2024, Reed shared a sweet shot of himself and Elsa with a playful caption: “We love the Wenricks!” It wasn’t just about the destination—they were clearly enjoying every moment together. Their chemistry jumps off the screen every time they post, and it’s easy to see why fans can’t get enough.

Moreover, Elsa’s been showing up in all the right ways—especially when it comes to Reed’s career on the field. Last year on Christmas Day, she was front and center at Lincoln Financial Field, cheering Reed on during the Eagles’ big 33-25 win over the New York Giants. And when the final whistle blew, she let her joy do the talking.

After the game, she posted a carousel of snaps with Reed, family, and friends. With a cheeky grin, she captioned it, “Thank you, Santa, for an Eagles W🤌🏼.” Clearly, whether it’s wedding bells or game day yells, this duo’s got each other’s backs.