Who Will Sing the National Anthem in Eagles vs. Cowboys? All About Boyz II Men’s Performance in Week 1 & More

We’re just days away from kickoff, and the NFL couldn’t have picked a bigger stage to open the 2025 season. The defending champion Philadelphia Eagles vs. last year’s 7-10 record holder, the Dallas Cowboys, are going to face each other on Thursday Night Football. But that’s only a part of the story.

Dallas enters Week 1 as a heavy underdog after a turbulent season and an offseason headlined by trading away superstar defender Micah Parsons. The Cowboys are yet to recover from that shock. And the upcoming challenge couldn’t be tougher. The addition of Kenny Clark should help, but asking him alone to slow down Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley feels like a tall order. So, as the season curtain rises, the night is sure to be a breathless one. And while all that happens, let’s walk you through the buildup: from who’s gracing the national anthem to other off-field questions about who’s performing at halftime and—most importantly—how fans can catch every second of Cowboys vs Eagles.

Who will sing the national anthem for the Week 1 game?

The NFL just dropped a gem for Philly fans. The Eagles announced that Boyz II Men—the legendary R&B harmony group born out of Philadelphia’s own High School for Creative and Performing Arts—will perform the national anthem before the 2025 season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. For the group, it’s more than a gig—it’s a homecoming. “This is a perfect homecoming for us. It’s always a treat for us to perform for our hometown fans in Philly,” the members once said after returning to the city following their 2014 Super Bowl halftime show.

Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris, and Shawn Stockman have long been the city’s pride, and now, after years away from Lincoln Financial Field, they’re back to set the tone for a season that feels bigger than football. But it’s not the first time the hometown icons have set the tone at the Linc in an opener.

The last time Boyz II Men sang the anthem at an Eagles game was back in 2018, when the Birds opened the season by unveiling their Super Bowl LII banner. Fast forward seven years, and it’ll be déjà vu Thursday night as Philly raises the curtain on Super Bowl LIX glory. And while Boyz II Men will handle the anthem, there’s no word yet on whether the group might also break into the Cowboys’ unofficial theme tracks—“End of the Road” and “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye”—songs that feel tailor-made for trolling Dallas fans of the ’90s era.

With over 60 million albums sold worldwide, Boyz II Men is one of the most successful vocal groups in music history. And come Week 1, they won’t just be singing an anthem—they’ll be igniting the stadium before Philly’s biggest rivalry game kicks off. On the other hand, there’s another performance too for the crowd.

Who will perform the ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ at the opener?

Musician Laurin Talese will take the center stage at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night to perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” ahead of the game. From attending both Super Bowl Parades to tailgating in the lots, she has become a dedicated Eagles fan. When asked about this opportunity, the singer said, “I’m feeling so excited and honored. I’m really excited to see what it’s going to feel like. … I love feeling the pulse of the city, but I’ve never been to a game. So, this is my entrance. This is my foray into real-life Eagles fandom, and being able to really be a part of it, like, what better way? It’s kind of crazy, actually.“

It’s definitely a milestone moment for Talese, who started singing when she was 7 and got her start in Philly by being a background singer. So, while the Eagles and Cowboys prepare to clash, fans will also be treated to something special. And that’s just the opening act. Now, let’s look at when and where the biggest stage is set to take place.

When and where will the fans get to watch the showdown?

Circle the date. On Thursday, September 4, 2025, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, the NFL season begins with the Eagles vs. the Cowboys under the lights. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET (5:20 p.m. PT). And the game will be broadcast nationally on NBC with Spanish coverage on Telemundo and Universo. For streaming, fans can catch it live on Peacock and NFL+ (mobile and tablet only).

So, are you ready for Jalen Hurts’ Eagles and Dak Prescott’s Cowboys matchup that will set the tone for the 2025 NFL season?