Eagles Cut Ties With Ja’Quinden Jackson Days After RB’s Hospitalization Following Brutal Hit Against Patriots

Just two days after a frightening moment in the 2026 NFL preseason, the Philadelphia Eagles have moved on from running back Ja’Quinden Jackson. The team waived Jackson on Monday as it began making roster moves ahead of the August 30 deadline to reach 53 players.

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Jackson’s release comes shortly after his injury at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night. During the opening kickoff against the New England Patriots, Jackson collided headfirst with the leg of returner Lan Larison and immediately went down. He remained motionless as medical staff from both teams rushed onto the field.

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Players from both teams took a knee while an ambulance came onto the field. Jackson was placed on a backboard and taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. Before leaving, he gave those around him a thumbs-up. The Eagles later said he had strength and movement in all of his extremities and was conscious and responsive.

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His agent, Damien Butler, provided additional clarity in the hours that followed.

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“Tonight, above anything else, we thank God that Ja’Quinden is doing well after what was an incredibly frightening moment,” Butler wrote on X. “I just spoke with Ja’Quinden. He is awake, has full movement and use of all four limbs, and his CT scan came back negative.”

Jackson was released from the hospital that same night and traveled back to Philadelphia with his teammates. The Eagles organization also released a statement on his behalf indicating a return to the team.

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“We also sincerely appreciate all of the prayers, calls, messages, and concerns that have poured in for him tonight,” the statement read. “With God’s continued blessings, Ja’Quinden looks forward to rejoining his teammates and getting back to work in training camp.”

That return never came. The Eagles waived him two days later.

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Jackson was originally signed by Philadelphia on August 10 on a one-year $885,000 contract as part of a three-player addition, as injuries stacked up in the backfield. Running back Elijah Mitchell went on injured reserve the same day Jackson was signed, and RB Dameon Pierce had been managing a hamstring issue that limited his availability throughout camp.

Before signing with Philadelphia, Jackson’s NFL career began with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he spent last season on the practice squad as a rookie. He never got an offensive snap for Philadelphia before his preseason ended on the opening kickoff.

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After Saturday’s game, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel also addressed Jackson’s injury during his postgame press conference, offering his support after the frightening scene.

“First of all, I would just like to send our thoughts and prayers out for Ja’Quinden Jackson,” Vrabel said. “You never like to see that. Obviously, I hope everything’s okay there. That’s not how you want to start any game or see anybody out there on the field like that.”

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Several Patriots players, including quarterbacks Tommy DeVito and Behren Morton, along with wide receivers Nick DeGennaro and Efton Chism III, also made a point of expressing their relief at the positive updates on Jackson after the game.

Now the next question is how the Eagles will manage the RB depth.

How the Eagles’ Backfield Depth Stands After Jackson’s Departure

Philadelphia’s week before Ja’Quinden Jackson’s incident had already been eventful. A.J. Brown was facing his former team after his June trade to New England, and Patriots coach Mike Vrabel got into a confrontation with Eagles pass rusher Jalyx Hunt during joint practices.

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Jackson’s situation temporarily dampened the spirit on both sides of the field.

“That’s always rough to see that,” Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said. “I know our guys care about each other, and so that’s tough. That’s tough. I’m glad he’s doing okay.”

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At six-foot-two and 233 pounds, Jackson was viewed as a physical depth option capable of handling preseason carries and competing for a practice squad spot. The Eagles’ backfield remains led by star running back Saquon Barkley, with Tank Bigsby expected to handle the primary change-of-pace role. Will Shipley appears to have a strong hold on a third spot.

But Carson Steele also entered the conversation after two impressive carries against the Patriots, including a late touchdown. If Dameon Pierce’s hamstring injury is resolved in the coming weeks, the RB depth should look even better.

Besides Jackson, Philadelphia also released veteran safety J.T. Gray in the same round of roster moves. Gray spent most of his career with the New Orleans Saints and built his reputation as a special teams contributor. Both moves came as the Eagles continued shaping their roster ahead of the 53-man deadline.



