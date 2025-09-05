Dak Prescott Spit First Before Jalen Carter in Major Revelation as Cowboys QB Clarifies His Stance

They call it opening night for a reason, but no one expected the Eagles–Cowboys rivalry to start with controversy over bodily fluids. Just six seconds into the season, Jalen Carter was ejected before even playing a snap, flagged for spitting at Dak Prescott in a moment that left Lincoln Financial Field stunned and social media erupting. The question now is: what pushed Carter to do it?

Sources say Prescott casually spit near the Eagles’ defensive huddle, but Carter took it as a personal shot. When Prescott tried to clarify that he had only spit on the ground, not at Carter, the latter fired back, escalating the situation. The misread gesture led to an instant ejection and sparked a wave of fan-driven “Spitgate” memes before halftime.

But, well, it doesn’t really matter what made him do it. The fact of the matter is, he spat on Prescott’s chest, and the Eagles got a 15-yard penalty for it. That’s what referee Smith saw. And he made it clear in his report. “One of the officials observed him spitting on an opponent. It’s a disqualifiable foul in the game. It’s a non-football act,” he wrote.

The rulebook flat-out bans anything “detrimental to the game,” and spitting on an opponent is about as blatant as it gets. By definition, it’s an automatic 15-yard flag, and in the worst cases, it gets you tossed on the spot. Or, in Carter’s case, it gets you escorted off by Big Dom.

The ejection itself worked like a built-in one-game suspension before the league office even had a chance to weigh in. The real question now: does the NFL decide that’s enough, or is more punishment coming? It depends on Carter’s behavior that follows, and it’s not looking good so far.

Carter’s reaction and possible suspension

There’s still a real possibility Jalen Carter’s punishment won’t stop with missing the opener. Getting tossed before taking a single snap could end up costing him more games if the league decides to pile on. And according to Mike Florio, it’s entirely contingent on how he reacts.

“One factor will be, we’re told, the manner in which Carter handles the situation after the game. If he’s anything other than fully contrite, the league may decide to send a message stronger than the de facto one-game suspension Carter received by being sent to the showers without playing a single play, he said.”

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter 98 walks off the field after being ejected during the first quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.

And his reaction when he got ejected doesn’t make it seem like he’ll be ‘fully contrite.’ He wasn’t bothered a bit and let out a sneaky smile as he got escorted by Dom “Big Dom” DiSandro off the field. Yeah, the league isn’t going to like that.

“For Carter to display the ultimate disrespect to an opponent before the first game of the season has even really begun, the league may decide that something more than an ejection is needed to send the right message to Carter — and to the rest of the league,” Florio added.

And just like that, the Eagles might have to play without their defensive cornerstone for… however long. They’ll be losing a guy who racked up 4.5 sacks last season and 42 combined tackles. Big loss.