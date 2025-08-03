Eagles Coach Shows No Mercy to Jalen Hurts & Offense as Zach Baun Injury News Grabs Attention

The Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up to defend their Super Bowl crown, but the offense isn’t getting any grace period, not even for Jalen Hurts. As training camp heats up, the spotlight falls on a familiar yet newly empowered figure: Kevin Patullo. Elevated to offensive coordinator this offseason, Patullo becomes the sixth play-caller Hurts has worked with in as many NFL seasons. That revolving door of voices has defined much of Hurts’ career, but this one, it seems, is starting to stick.

Speaking from camp at the NovaCare Complex, Hurts sounded more dialed in than ever. “He’s been very pointed and clear and has been leading with great conviction,” the QB said of Patullo. The two have history—Patullo’s been in the building, but now their dynamic is shifting. Hurts isn’t just adjusting to new terminology or sequencing. He’s evolving with a coordinator who finally knows the Eagles’ DNA from within.

Kevin Patullo isn’t easing into his new role. Well, he’s kicking the door down. “We’re putting the guys in a lot of stressful situations,” Patullo admitted during the Eagles Press Conference. “We’re challenging them a lot with formations, different things we’re doing, and concepts.” That was no exaggeration. Day 3 of training camp proved it. In a dedicated third-down period, Jalen Hurts struggled. Vic Fangio’s defense swarmed, forcing incompletions on four straight snaps. Even Hurts’ biggest highlight—a 30-yard dart to A.J. Brown—came after the defense had firmly taken control.

For a team returning most of its offensive firepower, the learning curve isn’t about talent—it’s about adaptation under fire. And that’s exactly what Patullo wants. He’s leaning into experimentation, even if the result is short-term friction.

“We’re moving guys around a lot, so when you do that, that kind of stuff can happen,” he explained, referring to the occasional misfires and miscommunications. “Ultimately, the more we practice, the more that stuff will come down. Once we feel like the whole offense is in a good spot, it’ll shrink.” But for now, the chaos is by design. Hurts’ day reflected that disarray—errant throws, a near-interception to a fly-swatter held by a coach during 7-on-7s, and multiple batted passes during 11-on-11 drills, including one swatted down by Jordan Davis. It was not the MVP’s sharpest outing, but it was the kind Patullo might secretly love.

via Imago January 26, 2025, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Philadelphia Eagles quarterback JALEN HURTS 1 fires up fans before the start of the NFC championship against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia USA – ZUMAc04_ 20250126_zma_c04_256 Copyright: xEricxCanhax

Tension builds resilience, and mistakes, under the right pressure, lead to breakthroughs. Still, for those hitting the panic button, a little perspective helps.

Hurts finished 15-for-24 with 2 touchdowns and no picks—a middling stat line, but not a collapse. And if Eagles fans have learned anything over the past two years, it’s this: Hurts doesn’t stay down. After falling short in Super Bowl LVII, critics questioned whether he could truly rival Patrick Mahomes. One year later, he answered with a 40-22 thrashing of the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX and walked off as MVP. Now with Patullo demanding excellence through confusion, the Eagles are being retooled. But a bigger chaos is unravelling in the camp.

Injuries pile up as Jalen Hurts leads Eagles through early camp chaos

The Eagles’ 2025 campaign is already under siege, and the season hasn’t even kicked off. With a dozen players either sidelined or severely limited, Nick Sirianni’s squad finds itself scrambling to maintain momentum. Headlining the injury list is All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun, who has now missed three consecutive practices with a back contusion. Baun, recently named one of ESPN’s top 10 off-ball linebackers, was expected to be the centerpiece of Vic Fangio’s defense. His absence isn’t just a blip; it’s a major blow. Joining him on the sidelines are high-impact names like DeVonta Smith, Nolan Smith, and Terrance Marshall, turning what should be reps for chemistry-building into question marks for depth.

The full scope is staggering: WR DeVonta Smith (back), LB Nolan Smith (concussion), TE EJ Jenkins (hamstring), FB Ben VanSumeren (ankle), CB Mac McWilliams (quad)—all missing. Add another group on limited duty: Jihaad Campbell, Jalen Carter, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, and Andrew Mukuba. That’s twelve key contributors, many of them starters, now nursing injuries before preseason action begins. Even Sirianni himself is under the weather and had to cancel his scheduled media appearance. The absences not only disrupt rhythm, they also threaten development across key units.

For players like DeVonta Smith, each missed snap chips away at vital preparation. He led the team in touchdowns last year despite injury struggles, and missing early reps could dull his sharpness in a system that thrives on timing. Meanwhile, Jihaad Campbell’s journey from torn labrum at Alabama to potential defensive linchpin mirrors the resilience Philly hopes will carry them through. Between the battered roster and scheme transitions, the Eagles aren’t just managing pain. They’re confronting the kind of early adversity that either exposes weakness or builds resolve.