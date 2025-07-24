Eagles Defense Leader Zack Baun Sends Leadership Message During Training Camp Amid Veteran Exodus

Zack Baun might’ve never imagined he’d be the guy everyone looks to, at least not this soon. When he arrived in Philadelphia last season, he was just another one-year signing trying to prove himself in a linebacker room that needed depth. But football has a funny way of changing plans. One All-Pro season, 151 tackles, and a Super Bowl ring later, the former Saints special teamer finds himself as the unexpected leader of a defense in transition. That $51M extension? The Eagles trust him – stats and all, making him the latest example of how just one year in Philadelphia can completely transform a career.

Zack Baun can feel the difference in the air this season. “It’s different this year,“ he admits when you ask him about the team’s vibe. “As much as you want things to be the same, they’re just not.“ He’s living proof – a player who went from rotational pass rusher to Defensive Player of the Year candidate under Vic Fangio‘s guidance. Now he’s helping shape the next wave of Eagles success stories. That includes Jihaad Campbell working his way back from surgery and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. trying to turn last season’s 104 snaps into something bigger. We’re building that foundation now on who we are,“ Baun says, knowing exactly what that process looks like after his remarkable transformation.

Zack Baun’s calm, thoughtful leadership shows in the quiet moments. “In my mind, everyone’s a friend until…“ he chuckles – like he’s remembering something he probably shouldn’t – then turns serious. His mindset has become a blueprint in Philly. “Everyone’s got my respect until they show me otherwise,“ he says, a belief he’s now passing on to players around the league who’ve reached out, moved by his story. “I’m not the ‘rah-rah‘ type like Nakobe or BG,“ he admits. But his introspective side reveals a leader still figuring it out: “I keep having this conversation with myself about what type of leader I want to be versus who I am.”

You can see this leadership style playing out everywhere at NovaCare. Baun is pulling Campbell aside after a rep, demonstrating techniques to the rookie who might one day take his job. There he is, mentoring free agent signee Josh Uche, showing him the same path that turned his career around. “I’m sharing everything I know,“ Baun insists, embodying the Eagles‘ culture where, as Nick Sirianni says, “you can’t be great without the greatness of others.“ Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s system demands smart, versatile linebackers, and Baun is proving every day that leadership doesn’t require a megaphone – just a willingness to show up and show the way.

What’s unfolding in Philadelphia isn’t just a roster shift. It’s a lesson in real leadership from someone who remembers fighting for his spot. “If these young guys take my job? Good,“ Baun says, without hesitation. “That means we’re better as a team.“ The foundation is being built through honest conversations, shared insights, and moments of trust. As Baun sets the tone for leadership and growth, he’s also focusing on bringing the next generation along, starting with rookie Jihaad Campbell.

Zack Baun Takes Jihaad Campbell Under His Wing

Zack Baun has taken rookie Jihaad Campbell under his wing, and the early results are promising. The first-round pick arrived at camp just weeks after labrum surgery. Despite that, he has already flashed the athleticism and instincts that made him a top selection. “Jihaad looks good,“ Baun said after watching Campbell break up a pass in his first practice. “Good. A physical specimen, very athletic dude.“ The rookie’s quick study mentality and recovery speed were on full display, though Baun noted, “I think he missed out on some reps during the spring there that could have been beneficial to him, but he’s not far behind.“ With clear conviction, the veteran added, “He’s gonna be a good player,“ underscoring Campbell’s immediate potential.

Their connection goes beyond the usual vet-rookie bond. Many have compared Campbell’s balanced skill set to Baun’s—both known for coverage, blitz timing, and stopping the run. It’s the same mix that took Baun from special teams to All-Pro and DPOY candidate. But Baun isn’t caught up in comparisons. “I haven’t seen him play. I don’t know,“ he said. “But I’m gonna teach him whatever I know and all the tips and tricks.“ His mentorship shows during post-practice sessions with Campbell. It reflects his confidence and team-first mindset. “I’m not gonna be that vet that’s holding stuff back because of the possibility he could take my spot. I don’t care about any of that. I’m here to help this linebacker room be the best we can be.”

With Nakobe Dean still on PUP, Baun and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. are running with the starters, giving Jihaad Campbell a fast track to early snaps. Despite coming off labrum surgery, the rookie’s athleticism stood out in his first practice, hinting at a potential subpackage role by Week 1. Baun, who once made a similar leap, sees this mentorship as a way to give back. “I’m here to help this linebacker room be the best we can be,” he said.