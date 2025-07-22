Eagles Eye Kansas City Defender Hours Before Training Camp After Signing Andrew Mukuba as Defense Faces Uncertainty

Vince Lombardi said it best, “Let me tell you what winning means… You’re willing to go longer, work harder, [and] give more than anyone else.” So, the question is, how far is Philly ready to go? Jalen Hurts said, “Ultimately, the process is always ongoing… It’s always how can I get better, how can I improve, and carry it out. So, I’m really excited about that.” But before that comes Step 1! Shuffling. Adjusting. Adding. And grinding… For the Eagles, the quest for success never ends. And before the training camp begins in earnest, their quest has brought them to the UFL to make a brand new addition.

You’d think the reigning champs would be all set with their roster by now. Before the camp, the Eagles made a telling move: signing their promising rookie safety Andrew Mukuba to his 4-year rookie contract. Mukuba notably got a lot of first-team action along with Reed Blankenship through the OTAs and minicamps. But that wasn’t the end. At the same time, reports emerged that Philly is on the lookout for another addition to their roster that could streamline their defenses going into the new season. Enter: Jacob Sykes.

As Mike Mitchell recently reported on X, Philadelphia is gunning for DT Jacob Sykes. As Mitchell writes, “Per league sources: The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to sign DT Jacob Sykes today. That would make him the 15th UFL player signed by an NFL team. As NFL teams start training camp league wide. Multiple players from @TheUFL have received workouts in recent days. Sykes started 9 games for the San Antonio Brahmas, totalling 19 tackles & 2 sacks.” The arrival of Sykes underscores their urgency to patch a defense undergoing significant turnover. The aim is clear – rebuild a defense that dominated the NFL last season, but now faces question marks at almost every level.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The signing of Andrew Mukuba exemplifies the hope and gamble surrounding the Eagles’ defense. Mukuba’s ball-hawking skills and athleticism earned praise during offseason activities, and his 4-year contract signing signals the Eagles’ faith in his potential to fill C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s sizable shoes. Meanwhile, the pursuit of Jacob Sykes suggests the Eagles are searching broadly to replenish depth and talent in the trenches. Still, the Eagles’ defense is at a crossroads, trying to recreate lightning in a bottle after a winning season that stunned critics. Will they bounce back or face a reckoning? For DC Vic Fangio, there’s still a lot of work to be done.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Vic Fangio navigating defensive storm clouds

Under Vic Fangio, the Eagles’ defense soared from one of the league’s weakest units to the NFL’s best last season. Vic Fangio’s old-school leadership and masterful schemes have transformed young, unproven players into game-changers. Players like Nakobe Dean and Nolan Smith Jr. became stars, cornerbacks delivered clutch plays, and free agent signings exceeded expectations at every step. Yet as the Eagles head into 2025, the defense is again in flux. Starting roles at cornerback, safety, and linebacker are up for grabs. Stalwarts like Darius Slay and Gardner-Johnson have moved on to other franchises. Injury concerns for key players like Dean also make things complicated. The defensive line must absorb the losses of veterans Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, and Milton Williams. The question echoes loudly: can Fangio replicate the magic with mostly fresh faces?

via Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 12: Philadelphia Eagles Vic Fangio watches warmups before the NFC Wild Card playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 12th, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 12 NFC Wild Card Playoffs – Packers at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250112015

Fangio remains optimistic with a side-serving of some caution. “Some of those guys in that second list have to become like those guys in the first list, and I don’t know how that’s going to turn out, but I look at us really basically the same one year to the next. The names have changed. Hopefully we’ll get the same results from these new guys that we got from a lot of the new guys last year.” Fangio’s iron grip on the defensive guidelines certainly makes a case for the Philly faithful. The hope is that rookies like Mukuba and Ty Robinson can quickly develop into reliable starters, while the returning stars like Sydney Brown continue to impress.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yet, as the training camp kicks off, the stakes couldn’t be higher. The Eagles’ offense remains potent with Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and a strong offensive line. But a backslide on defense could jeopardize their championship repeat hopes. The defensive line, linebackers and secondary must raise their levels fast to cover the experience gaps. Their performance this year might determine whether Philadelphia continues its winning streak or faces a recalibration season.