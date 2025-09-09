Eagles Get Jalen Carter Suspension Update After DE Spat on Dak Prescott

Right now, all eyes are on Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Last Thursday night, when Carter got ejected after spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, the whole thing caught fans by surprise, stirring plenty of chatter across the football world. Now, the big question remains: What’s next for Carter?

Meanwhile, the practical side of things suggests that no immediate suspension seems likely. The league moves fast when it wants to, especially if it plans to ban Carter from facing the Chiefs in the upcoming game. Typically, the NFL announces suspensions on Monday and wraps up appeals by Tuesday. And in a recent appearance on Pat McAfee’s podcast, insider Adam Schefter gave a timely update on Carter’s situation, hinting at how things might unfold.

“We’ll probably hear something from the NFL today regarding Jalen Carter and his spitting incident with Dak Prescott,” Schefter said. He added that it remains to be seen whether the league opts for further action. Historically, the NFL has tended to let a one-game suspension carry the weight without piling on additional penalties. So far, that has been their go-to move in similar cases.

At the same time, the league’s tough stance on sportsmanship adds extra weight to this case. Back in the spring, Troy Vincent, the NFL executive vice president, made it crystal clear during the owners’ meetings. He told executives, GMs, and coaches, “We are not going to tolerate anything that demeans the game.”

The league wants to promote nothing but good sportsmanship, adopting a zero-tolerance policy. With that in mind, the decision won’t just hinge on past precedents but on sending a message this time around.

On the flip side, the question of the financial penalty hangs in the air. Some argue Carter should forfeit pay for the game he missed since he was already paid to play. His base salary translates to a fine of $57,222 if the league goes that route.

Jalen Carter vows it won’t happen again

The only thing Jalen Carter did right after the whole spitting drama? He didn’t run away. Instead, Carter stood at the corner of his locker, ready to face all the questions, cameras, and judgment. It was his chance to explain his side of what quickly became the biggest spit controversy since Roger McDowell famously spat on Cosmo Kramer back in 1987.

And Carter didn’t shy away from taking responsibility. “It was a mistake that happened on my side. It just won’t happen again,” Carter said after the game. “I feel bad, just for my teammates and the fans out there; I’m doing it for them; I’m doing it for my family also. They showed the most love. You heard them out there today. Just not being able to finish the game, or start the game even, finish the game (is disappointing). It won’t happen again, I promise.” His words showed he understood how much was at stake.

Meanwhile, his Eagles teammates stood firmly by him. Jalen Hurts pointed out, “There’s a sense of accountability and everything, and I know he’s done that, and so it’s just something that we all can learn from, right?” Even Eagles veteran Lane Johnson confirmed that Carter was well aware of his mistake’s impact. “You can tell he’s devastated, but it’ll be a lesson learned for him,” Johnson said.

Still, as Ojomo put it best, “Jalen is a part of us. We’re never gonna push our brother down. We’re never gonna put him down.” But with a looming punishment in sight, Carter really can’t afford a repeat.