Eagles Get Return Timeline on Injured Lane Johnson After Veteran’s Surgery Update

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ 16–9 win over the Detroit Lions saw offensive tackle Lane Johnson leave the game with an injury. He suffered a Lisfranc foot injury during the game at Lincoln Financial Field. While he is expected to miss a few games, the latest update on his return is promising.

The OT will not need surgery for his foot injury, as reported by Jeff McLane.

“That is very positive news. And he could be back within a month. This is good news for Lane,” McLane reported.

Johnson exited in the first quarter. While it wasn’t a season-ending injury, he was expected to miss 4–6 weeks after his diagnosis. As per the Cleveland Clinic, a Lisfranc injury is a dislocation, fracture, or sprain in the Lisfranc joint on top of the foot. While some severe cases require surgery, Johnson was able to avoid it.

That is perhaps why the Eagles didn’t place him on Injured Reserve. Johnson, 35, is expected to return for the game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15. In his absence, the team will rely on seven-year veteran Fred Johnson. It won’t be easy for the Eagles to replace one of their best blockers.

Lane is a 6x Pro Bowler and likely a future Hall of Famer. The team has averaged 26.3 points per game and 369 yards per game with him on the roster vs. 22.1 PPG and 336.3 YPG without him. So, it remains to be seen how the Eagles manage the upcoming four games without Johnson. While he is ruled out for this game, there’s some optimism in this week’s injury report for the team.

Center Cam Jurgens, who was dealing with a concussion, missed practice last Wednesday (November 19). He was limited on Thursday and a full participant on Friday. As of now, he has no game designation, so there’s a chance he could play in the next game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, who had been dealing with shoulder issues, was also a full participant on Friday with no game designation. And that’s not the only positive update. There are more such encouraging signs on the injury report.

Willie Lampkin and Myles Hinton are full participants

With Johnson sidelined for multiple games due to his injury, the Eagles may look to lean on players expected to return soon. The first name that comes to mind is offensive tackle Myles Hinton. After dealing with back issues, he was placed on the Injured Reserve/Designated for Return on roster cutdown day.

Philly had already activated his practice window, and he has been a full participant this week. Hinton, who led Michigan to a National Championship in 2023, could provide much-needed help at tackle. Another player who has been a full participant is center Willie Lampkin.

He has been working through knee and ankle injuries. With the Eagles’ offensive line struggling, the team activated his practice window on November 6. He has been a full participant this week. And if he’s able to return in time, Lampkin could give the Eagles a valuable boost. He previously played for the Los Angeles Rams.

The injury report has been encouraging, and hopefully the Eagles can carry that momentum into the game, too.