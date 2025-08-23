Eagles Injury News: Nick Sirianni Stays Silent on QB’s Return Date After Finger Issue

Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee had to sit out practice on Tuesday. He hurt a finger on his throwing hand. In his absence, Kyle McCord and Dorian Thompson-Robinson took reps behind Jalen Hurts. The backup quarterback also had to miss the second preseason game, perhaps because of that finger injury. With the Eagles set to face the Cowboys in the regular season, will McKee be ready?

As Jeff McLane reported, head coach Nick Sirianni didn’t give a clear answer when asked if McKee will be available for the opener. While it’s not serious enough to require surgery, he’s been keeping that hand tucked away in his pocket in public, which suggests the issue hasn’t gone away. “Asked about No. 2 QB Tanner McKee and whether he’ll be ready by the opener, #Eagles HC Nick Sirianni was non-committal about his availability. McKee injured a finger on his throwing right hand recently. It’s a non-surgical injury, but McKee has had his hand in his pocket in public settings,” McLane reported.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This is a developing story…