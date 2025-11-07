Eagles’ Jaelan Phillips Makes Telling Admission on Trash-Talking Jason Kelce After Getting Real on Dolphins Exit

Not many can claim they left former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce at a loss for words. Especially in a bout of trash talking. But that’s exactly what the Eagles’ latest roster addition, veteran linebacker Jaelan Phillips, did once. And as per a recent presser, it’s a badge he wears proudly.

“That was probably the best, quickest roast I’ve had,” said Phillips. “I’m proud of that one.”

Let’s take you back to what happened. Jason Kelce recently shared a story from a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins that he remembers clearly. Kelce wasn’t practicing but didn’t shy away from firing back at former Miami defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. But Phillips wasn’t having it and took a dig at Kelce that left him speechless.

“Wilkins was talking trash just in the practice,” Kelce recalled. “So I’m over here yelling and all of a sudden, out of nowhere, Jaelen Phillips says, ‘Shut up, eyebrow. You ain’t even practicing.’ And I was like, ‘Dude, this mother****** just called me eyebrows?’ I can’t even come back from that.”

Here’s the thing. This kind of energy is baked into Philly football. From Jason Kelce’s wild on-field retorts to veteran defensive end Brandon Graham taking shots at any opponent he saw, it’s all part of what makes the Eagles so electric. Philly demands grit, both on and off the field. And Phillips’ quick wit and edge now blend perfectly with the Eagles.

Phillips’ journey hasn’t just been about quick comebacks, though. Back-to-back season-ending injuries (‘23 and ’24) had raised questions about his durability in Miami. Now with the Eagles, he gets a fresh start. They see a player with a huge upside, ready to unleash his best football in a place that thrives on passion and grit. And Phillips? He’s shared just how hard this move from Miami to Philadelphia has hit him.

Jaelan Phillips is on the move to Philly

Let’s face it, the Dolphins’ struggles (not just this season) haven’t gone unnoticed by anyone. Jaelan Phillips now moves from a team with a 2-7 record to the reigning champs with a 6-2 record. For the Eagles, adding someone with that kind of fire–a player who can disrupt offenses while firing the crowd up–is exactly what they needed. But how does Phillips feel about it?

“This is literally the greatest thing that’s happened to me in my whole life,” Phillips admitted about the move. “I love the environment, I love the vibe here. The city of Philly has given me a very warm welcome. I got about 20 times the amount of Instagram likes that I ever got on a post before, from Philly fans, so shout out to them.”

From the weather to the locker room, Phillips is all in for Philly football. And the city, along with its former stars like Jason Kelce, welcomed him with enthusiasm. But he will have to live up to that now. The Eagles have been craving a spark on defense for quite some time. Phillips now lines up as a starter for their Week 10 Monday Night clash against the Green Bay Packers.

We’ll be on the lookout for how the energy shifts when Phillips hits the field. Through nine weeks in Miami this season, he’s already logged 15 tackles and 3 sacks. Although grateful for his stint with the Dolphins, he’s now excited for a chance to add more to his 2025 resume. That quick roast of Kelce? Consider it a teaser. The real heat is coming.